By  Associated Press
2018/09/29 22:05
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 6 6 0 0 14 2 18
Man City 6 5 1 0 19 3 16
Chelsea 6 5 1 0 14 4 16
Watford 6 4 1 1 11 6 13
Tottenham 6 4 0 2 12 7 12
Arsenal 6 4 0 2 12 9 12
Bournemouth 6 3 1 2 10 11 10
Man United 7 3 1 3 10 12 10
Leicester 6 3 0 3 11 10 9
Wolverhampton 6 2 3 1 6 6 9
Crystal Palace 6 2 1 3 4 6 7
West Ham 7 2 1 4 8 12 7
Everton 6 1 3 2 8 11 6
Brighton 6 1 2 3 8 11 5
Southampton 6 1 2 3 6 9 5
Fulham 6 1 2 3 8 13 5
Burnley 6 1 1 4 7 10 4
Newcastle 6 0 2 4 4 8 2
Cardiff 6 0 2 4 3 14 2
Huddersfield 6 0 2 4 3 14 2
Saturday, Sept. 29

West Ham 3, Man United 1

Huddersfield vs. Tottenham 1400 GMT

Everton vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

Newcastle vs. Leicester 1400 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Southampton 1400 GMT

Arsenal vs. Watford 1400 GMT

Man City vs. Brighton 1400 GMT

Chelsea vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 30

Cardiff vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

Monday, Oct. 1

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 10 5 4 1 20 8 19
Middlesbrough 9 5 3 1 11 3 18
West Brom 9 5 2 2 22 12 17
Sheffield United 9 5 1 3 15 11 16
Wigan 9 5 1 3 14 11 16
Derby 9 5 1 3 13 10 16
Brentford 9 4 3 2 16 10 15
Bristol City 10 4 3 3 15 12 15
Sheffield Wednesday 10 4 3 3 15 15 15
Nottingham Forest 9 3 5 1 11 9 14
Aston Villa 10 3 5 2 16 15 14
Norwich 9 4 2 3 13 13 14
Blackburn 9 3 5 1 11 11 14
Swansea 9 3 4 2 7 6 13
Bolton 9 3 3 3 9 12 12
QPR 9 3 1 5 7 15 10
Birmingham 9 1 6 2 7 8 9
Stoke 9 2 3 4 12 16 9
Rotherham 9 3 0 6 6 14 9
Reading 9 2 2 5 12 13 8
Hull 9 2 1 6 9 16 7
Millwall 9 1 3 5 7 13 6
Ipswich 9 0 5 4 6 12 5
Preston 9 1 2 6 9 18 5
Friday, Sept. 28

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Leeds 1

Bristol City 1, Aston Villa 1

Saturday, Sept. 29

Birmingham vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. Wigan 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Reading 1400 GMT

Blackburn vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT

Preston vs. West Brom 1400 GMT

Bolton vs. Derby 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. QPR 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Stoke 1630 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Ipswich vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT

Brentford vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT

Hull vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Preston 1845 GMT

Wigan vs. Swansea 1845 GMT

Stoke vs. Bolton 1900 GMT

Reading vs. QPR 1900 GMT

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall 1845 GMT

Blackburn vs. Sheffield United 1845 GMT

Derby vs. Norwich 1845 GMT

Rotherham vs. Bristol City 1845 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. West Brom 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Peterborough 9 7 1 1 24 11 22
Portsmouth 9 6 3 0 17 7 21
Sunderland 10 5 4 1 20 10 19
Doncaster 9 5 3 1 15 7 18
Walsall 9 5 3 1 14 11 18
Charlton 9 5 2 2 13 9 17
Barnsley 8 4 3 1 15 5 15
Blackpool 9 3 5 1 8 5 14
Accrington Stanley 9 3 5 1 12 11 14
Fleetwood Town 9 3 4 2 13 7 13
Scunthorpe 9 3 4 2 13 18 13
Luton Town 9 3 3 3 10 10 12
Coventry 10 3 3 4 8 11 12
Rochdale 9 3 2 4 14 20 11
Burton Albion 8 3 1 4 10 11 10
Southend 9 3 1 5 10 13 10
Bristol Rovers 9 2 2 5 9 11 8
Wycombe 9 1 5 3 9 13 8
AFC Wimbledon 9 2 2 5 7 13 8
Shrewsbury 9 1 4 4 7 9 7
Gillingham 9 2 1 6 11 18 7
Bradford 9 2 0 7 7 15 6
Oxford United 9 1 2 6 9 19 5
Plymouth 9 0 3 6 5 16 3
Saturday, Sept. 29

Coventry 1, Sunderland 1

Burton Albion vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Burton Albion vs. Southend 1845 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Charlton 1845 GMT

Barnsley vs. Plymouth 1845 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster 1845 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe 1845 GMT

Sunderland vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT

Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers 1845 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford 1845 GMT

Coventry vs. Portsmouth 1845 GMT

Walsall vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT

Oxford United vs. Luton Town 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 9 7 1 1 18 7 22
Exeter 9 6 1 2 18 9 19
Newport County 9 6 1 2 10 13 19
Colchester 9 4 4 1 20 8 16
Carlisle 9 5 1 3 10 10 16
Yeovil 9 4 3 2 16 7 15
Oldham 9 4 3 2 15 9 15
Forest Green 9 3 6 0 13 7 15
Swindon 9 4 3 2 16 14 15
Stevenage 9 4 3 2 11 9 15
Milton Keynes Dons 9 3 5 1 9 7 14
Bury 9 4 1 4 14 11 13
Port Vale 9 4 1 4 10 8 13
Tranmere 9 3 4 2 10 8 13
Crawley Town 9 4 1 4 11 11 13
Mansfield Town 8 2 5 1 10 7 11
Crewe 8 2 2 4 9 9 8
Cheltenham 9 2 2 5 7 11 8
Cambridge United 9 2 2 5 8 16 8
Northampton 9 1 4 4 8 13 7
Morecambe 9 2 0 7 5 18 6
Grimsby Town 9 1 2 6 5 16 5
Notts County 9 0 3 6 10 24 3
Macclesfield 9 0 2 7 7 18 2
Tuesday, Sept. 25

Yeovil 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Saturday, Sept. 29

Macclesfield vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Tranmere vs. Lincoln City 1845 GMT

Crewe vs. Swindon 1845 GMT

Northampton vs. Bury 1845 GMT

Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town 1845 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Forest Green 1845 GMT

Newport County vs. Macclesfield 1845 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Oldham 1845 GMT

Port Vale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT

Notts County vs. Crawley Town 1845 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Morecambe 1845 GMT

Colchester vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT

Exeter vs. Stevenage 1845 GMT