TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwan's Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) topped Doo Hoi-kem of Hong Kong 4-2 Saturday to advance to the semifinals of the 2018 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Women's World Cup in Chengdu, China.



The fourth-seeded Cheng came from behind to beat the world No. 11 Doo 8-11, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-3 at the Sichuan Province Gymnasium.



Prior to her quarterfinal match, Cheng beat Georgina Pota of Hungary 11-6, 11-8, 20-18, 13-11 in the Round of 16, which was also played that same day.



She will next face Zhu Yuling of China on Sunday.



Cheng won the silver medal at the Women's World Cup 2016 in Philadelphia, the United States, and the bronze medal in 2017 in Markham, Canada.



The Chengdu tournament, which began Friday, will run through Sunday.