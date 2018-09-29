WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

GLF--RYDER CUP

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Europe was on the verge of blowing open the Ryder Cup after winning three matches Saturday morning in fourballs to build an 8-4 lead over the Americans for its largest three-session lead since 2004. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 760 words, photos. Will be updated with afternoon foursomes.

— With:

— GLF--RYDER CUP-THE LATEST — Real-time updates throughout the day.

— GLF--RYDER CUP-CASEY'S TEARS — Tearful Casey says Ryder Cup 'like a drug'. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 460 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Fresh from inflicting Liverpool's first loss of the season in the League Cup, Chelsea hosts Juergen Klopp's side in one of eight Premier League games on Saturday. The day started with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United losing 3-1 at West Ham. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1930 GMT, photos. With separates on every EPL game.

CAR--F1-RUSSIAN GP

SOCHI, Russia — Valtteri Bottas beat his Mercedes teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton to pole position for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 110 words, photos. Will be updated.

— With:

— CAR--F1-KVYAT — Toro Rosso confirms Kvyat to return to F1 in 2019. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 390 words, photo.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — South Africa hosts Australia in the Rugby Championship, with the Springboks coming off a stunning upset of world champion New Zealand and the Wallabies off a shock home loss to Argentina. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

FBA--AUSTRALIAN RULES-GRAND FINAL

MELBOURNE, Australia — The West Coast Eagles overcame an early deficit to beat the Collingwood Magpies 11.13 (79) to 11.8 (74) in the Australian Football League grand final on Saturday. SENT: 170 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Real Madrid hosts Atletico Madrid in their Spanish league derby, and league leader Barcelona welcomes Athletic Bilbao. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2130 GMT, photos. Separate on SOC--Barcelona-Athletic Bilbao.

SOC--WCUP 2030 BIDS-ENGLAND

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May says the government would support an England-led bid for the 2030 World Cup soccer tournament. SENT: 150 words, photos.

SOC--ROME DERBY

ROME — With only two wins in six matches, Roma is looking to build some much-needed momentum in the Rome derby. Lazio, which has won four straight games in Serie A and sits fourth, is looking to maintain its form. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1530 GMT, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Cristiano Ronaldo faces his former coach, Carlo Ancelotti, when Juventus hosts Napoli in a top-of-the-table clash in Serie A. Also, Inter Milan plays Cagliari at the San Siro. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1830 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — France star Kylian Mbappe is set to return from a three-game suspension for unbeaten league leader Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Nice, where it has occasionally struggled in the past. Lyon looks to reclaim second place with a home win against Nantes. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2030 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen — the only unbeaten sides left in the Bundesliga — can go top following Bayern Munich's loss at Hertha Berlin. Dortmund visits Bayer Leverkusen, and Bremen goes to Stuttgart. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP-CAMEROON

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt — Cameroon is at risk of being stripped of its hosting duties for next year's African Cup of Nations soccer tournament over serious delays in building infrastructure and deadly violence in a region due to stage games. By Andrew Jackson Oryada and Gerald Imray. SENT: 200 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1430 GMT.

SOC--SOUTH AMERICAN SPOTLIGHT

SAO PAULO — Two of the highest spending teams in Brazil failed to reach the national cup final this week, which will be decided by Corinthians and Cruzeiro. Flamengo and Palmeiras still have a chance to save their seasons with the Brazilian championship title. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 610 words, photos.

BKL--WORLD CUP

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain — The United States will face newcomer Belgium in the semifinals of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup on Saturday. The Americans are two wins away from securing an unprecedented third consecutive title. Spain takes on Australia in the other semifinal. By Doug Feinberg. Belgium-US game starts 1630 GMT.

— With:

— BKL--WORLD CUP-DOMINANT AUSTRALIA — Led by Cambage, Australia has looked dominant at World Cup. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 390 words, photos.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PEBBLE BEACH, California — Hale Irwin shot a 5-under 67 at Pebble Beach on Friday in the Pure Insurance Championship, leaving the 73-year-old Hall of Famer a stroke behind leader David Frost in the PGA Tour Champions event. SENT: 470 words.

HKN--SWISS SKILL

Nico Hischier is the latest in a strong line of Swiss forwards to make an impact in the NHL. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

— With:

— HKN--NHL RDP — Rasmus Dahlin scores 1st goal, Sabres beat Islanders. SENT: 490 words, photos.

— HKN--GOALIE EQUIPMENT — NHL goalie equipment continues to shrink, premium on scoring. SENT: 650 words, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

DENVER — The NL West-leading Colorado Rockies locked up a playoff berth for the second straight season, beating the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Friday night for their eighth win in a row behind a resilient start from Kyle Freeland. SENT: 2,400 words, photo.

— With:

— BBO--LEADING OFF — Yanks try for HR record, Wright closes career. SENT: 500 words, photos.

