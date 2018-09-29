Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds breaking;29;25;A t-storm around;29;25;SW;18;81%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;28;Sunny and very warm;38;27;NNE;14;34%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;33;19;Becoming cloudy;34;20;NW;16;36%;3%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;Mostly sunny;26;18;SE;10;53%;2%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;15;5;Partly sunny;16;8;NW;14;69%;60%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;16;6;Sunshine;15;6;NE;4;79%;1%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine;31;16;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;SSE;11;17%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, cooler;15;3;Partly sunny, milder;19;5;SW;10;56%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, breezy;33;22;A strong t-storm;33;24;NNE;23;59%;47%;7

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;21;19;A shower;21;16;WNW;22;68%;70%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;15;8;Thickening clouds;17;12;NNW;13;60%;16%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;39;22;Mostly sunny, warm;39;23;NW;14;29%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;WSW;7;79%;78%;3

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;29;21;Clouds and sun;29;20;ESE;7;67%;44%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;7;72%;84%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Mostly sunny;25;18;ENE;15;71%;29%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, cool;21;8;Partly sunny, breezy;19;11;NNW;25;39%;10%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;22;7;Partly sunny;19;11;ESE;11;50%;14%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;16;4;Partly sunny;18;4;W;9;53%;3%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;9;An afternoon shower;20;9;SE;9;69%;57%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;Partly sunny;32;17;SW;11;41%;30%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Lots of sun, cooler;16;4;Mostly sunny;17;5;SSE;13;50%;1%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;15;3;Partly sunny;16;7;NW;6;62%;49%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;23;8;Cooler;18;8;ENE;21;56%;42%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;16;4;Mostly sunny;18;7;SE;8;51%;10%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;14;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;13;SSE;17;69%;66%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;19;Periods of sun;32;19;NNW;8;29%;27%;12

Busan, South Korea;Occasional rain;22;18;More clouds than sun;23;15;WNW;14;78%;25%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Very hot;38;24;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;NE;13;45%;10%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;Partly sunny, warmer;27;14;S;12;40%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;28;21;E;7;65%;66%;10

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ESE;12;70%;64%;9

Chicago, United States;Turning out cloudy;16;13;Mostly cloudy, mist;20;16;NE;11;75%;79%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;SSW;8;77%;98%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;13;9;A passing shower;14;8;W;17;67%;75%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Windy this morning;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;E;6;80%;81%;10

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;28;22;Clouds and sun;29;22;SSE;11;70%;44%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;21;A shower or t-storm;31;21;SE;14;69%;60%;12

Delhi, India;Sunshine;33;24;Plenty of sun;35;24;WNW;10;62%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;31;8;Not as warm;25;11;WSW;12;48%;7%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;WNW;7;63%;30%;8

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Mostly sunny;34;21;SE;13;53%;1%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;15;8;Partly sunny;12;4;WNW;22;70%;2%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;11;Plenty of sunshine;28;11;NNE;8;24%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;24;20;Sunshine and nice;24;19;NE;12;80%;12%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warmer;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;NNE;11;59%;41%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;29;14;Couple of t-storms;24;10;ESE;19;53%;62%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;15;69%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, cool;10;7;Spotty showers;12;6;WSW;28;82%;82%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Spotty showers;31;25;S;10;80%;76%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;30;24;Nice with some sun;31;23;ESE;13;57%;23%;8

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;ENE;18;67%;60%;9

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;E;7;73%;70%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;33;21;Mostly sunny;34;21;N;11;42%;3%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy;25;19;Occasional rain;21;19;NE;20;81%;85%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;35;23;Decreasing clouds;35;25;ENE;11;53%;36%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;40;29;Sunny and very warm;37;28;S;12;53%;3%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;29;9;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;N;12;40%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;32;10;Mostly sunny;28;11;N;8;19%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;33;25;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;WNW;17;50%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun, nice;27;18;Periods of sun;28;18;SSW;10;72%;55%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;43;27;Sunny and very warm;40;27;SSE;12;18%;4%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing and cooler;11;2;Mostly sunny;13;3;SSE;6;64%;0%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ENE;12;70%;74%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;32;23;A morning t-storm;33;23;W;10;62%;84%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;W;9;59%;27%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;Showers around;32;24;E;6;76%;80%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;-1;A t-storm in spots;17;-1;E;12;30%;42%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;13;77%;72%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;19;16;Decreasing clouds;20;16;S;15;75%;15%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;28;16;Mostly sunny;29;17;NNW;10;63%;2%;5

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;17;6;Partly sunny;15;6;NW;14;66%;19%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;26;16;Low clouds, then sun;28;18;SSE;8;54%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;28;22;A morning t-storm;28;23;WSW;11;75%;66%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;30;15;Lots of sun, warm;30;14;NNE;6;35%;2%;5

Male, Maldives;A downpour;30;28;Cloudy with showers;31;26;WNW;16;78%;99%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;35;24;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;WSW;8;64%;55%;13

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WSW;12;70%;51%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;14;6;Mostly sunny;18;6;SE;10;58%;1%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;NNE;9;52%;79%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;32;27;A t-storm around;31;27;ENE;19;67%;65%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partial sunshine;11;2;Partly sunny;13;2;SSW;15;64%;7%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;A morning t-storm;29;25;SSW;16;71%;64%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;22;14;Rain and a t-storm;19;12;SSE;15;74%;86%;3

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;16;8;Becoming cloudy;14;7;WNW;6;64%;73%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;10;0;Mostly cloudy;11;5;WSW;14;61%;30%;2

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;33;27;Mostly sunny;35;28;E;9;65%;15%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;28;13;Periods of sun, nice;27;11;ENE;15;50%;5%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;22;13;Mostly sunny;21;16;SW;9;49%;5%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Lots of sun, warm;33;21;Partly sunny;32;20;NW;12;50%;41%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler with some sun;15;7;Mostly sunny;17;6;S;19;51%;5%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, becoming heavy;23;18;Rain and wind;26;20;SW;66;82%;90%;1

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;11;6;Mostly sunny;15;2;WSW;12;61%;29%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;16;5;A quick shower;14;6;ENE;11;71%;77%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, pleasant;29;25;Rain in the morning;28;25;ESE;35;78%;91%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;NW;11;83%;66%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, nice;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;E;12;64%;4%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;18;5;Partly sunny;18;8;NNW;10;54%;11%;3

Perth, Australia;Showers;20;13;Partly sunny;21;12;SSE;19;69%;16%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SSW;8;74%;80%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;29;22;Clouding up;30;23;SSE;28;65%;7%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A couple of t-storms;33;24;SE;10;60%;75%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, cooler;14;2;Mostly sunny;17;2;SE;7;46%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;26;12;Not as warm;20;9;WNW;12;61%;56%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;12;A little p.m. rain;22;12;SE;16;55%;81%;8

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;28;18;Clouds and sun;27;18;S;10;68%;34%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;29;24;Nice with some sun;29;24;SE;17;64%;61%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;7;-1;Thickening clouds;6;4;SE;8;61%;76%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;12;7;A shower;14;6;SSW;20;72%;75%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy, humid;27;22;Clouds and sun;28;22;ENE;13;67%;11%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;39;22;Plenty of sunshine;38;22;NNE;12;14%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;28;13;Sunshine and nice;25;14;ESE;8;58%;24%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds rolling in;10;5;Spotty showers;12;9;WSW;28;73%;86%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;15;Mostly cloudy;21;14;W;11;73%;13%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;E;8;78%;78%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Stormy;30;24;Heavy showers;30;24;ESE;13;75%;84%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Partly sunny;25;17;N;7;96%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;11;Mostly sunny;26;11;ENE;18;23%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cooler with rain;15;8;A downpour;14;5;SW;5;63%;66%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;30;23;A couple of t-storms;28;23;N;8;85%;85%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;13;Mostly sunny;29;14;NNW;9;61%;2%;5

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;22;13;A shower or two;18;14;S;10;79%;80%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;Mostly sunny;23;12;NW;10;60%;37%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;Partly sunny, warm;28;19;NW;20;53%;5%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;34;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SE;13;65%;59%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;22;5;Cooler;15;8;ESE;11;74%;72%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A little rain;31;25;A shower in places;31;24;E;12;71%;73%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;12;9;A passing shower;13;6;WSW;18;70%;57%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, cooler;20;11;Mostly sunny;18;11;SE;19;51%;12%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;28;21;Clouds and sun, nice;29;21;ESE;15;52%;3%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;10;7;Spotty showers;12;8;WSW;28;83%;82%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;29;14;Plenty of sun;29;15;SE;9;31%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;24;12;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;NNE;10;47%;23%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;31;19;Plenty of sun;30;19;SE;10;17%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;34;25;Some brightening;34;26;N;12;46%;26%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;31;11;Partly sunny;28;15;E;6;41%;31%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, not as warm;21;19;Humid with rain;26;24;S;13;88%;93%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;15;9;Cloudy with a shower;16;12;NE;10;72%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;26;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;SW;13;55%;55%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;SSW;10;57%;2%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and snow shower;6;-2;Partly sunny;11;-4;NNW;12;62%;10%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;17;11;Cooler with rain;13;11;E;9;78%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, cooler;16;4;Mostly sunny;17;5;SSE;17;49%;1%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Nice with some sun;34;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ENE;8;66%;55%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;12;3;Clouds and sun;14;3;SSW;19;59%;18%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;14;3;Mostly sunny;15;3;SSE;11;55%;2%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;14;12;Turning cloudy;16;12;NNW;38;73%;60%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;31;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;7;79%;79%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;28;12;Mostly sunny;27;13;NE;5;40%;27%;5

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather