Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 29, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds breaking;84;77;A t-storm around;85;76;SW;11;81%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;106;83;Sunny and very warm;101;81;NNE;9;34%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;91;67;Becoming cloudy;93;68;NW;10;36%;3%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;74;61;Mostly sunny;78;64;SE;6;53%;2%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;59;41;Partly sunny;62;46;NW;9;69%;60%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;61;43;Sunshine;60;43;NE;3;79%;1%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine;88;61;Plenty of sunshine;89;63;SSE;7;17%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;38;Partly sunny, milder;67;41;SW;6;56%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, breezy;92;72;A strong t-storm;92;76;NNE;14;59%;47%;7

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;70;67;A shower;69;60;WNW;13;68%;70%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;60;47;Thickening clouds;63;54;NNW;8;60%;16%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;103;72;Mostly sunny, warm;102;73;NW;9;29%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;91;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;WSW;4;79%;78%;3

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;84;69;Clouds and sun;84;68;ESE;5;67%;44%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;95;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;E;4;72%;84%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;Mostly sunny;78;65;ENE;9;71%;29%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, cool;70;46;Partly sunny, breezy;66;52;NNW;15;39%;10%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;71;44;Partly sunny;66;53;ESE;7;50%;14%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;60;40;Partly sunny;65;39;W;6;53%;3%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;67;48;An afternoon shower;67;48;SE;6;69%;57%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;92;64;Partly sunny;90;63;SW;7;41%;30%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Lots of sun, cooler;61;40;Mostly sunny;62;41;SSE;8;50%;1%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;59;38;Partly sunny;61;45;NW;3;62%;49%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;74;47;Cooler;65;47;ENE;13;56%;42%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;62;38;Mostly sunny;64;45;SE;5;51%;10%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;55;SSE;10;69%;66%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;88;66;Periods of sun;89;65;NNW;5;29%;27%;12

Busan, South Korea;Occasional rain;71;65;More clouds than sun;74;58;WNW;9;78%;25%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Very hot;101;76;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;NE;8;45%;10%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;70;54;Partly sunny, warmer;81;57;S;8;40%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;69;A shower or t-storm;82;70;E;4;65%;66%;10

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;91;80;A t-storm in spots;92;78;ESE;7;70%;64%;9

Chicago, United States;Turning out cloudy;60;55;Mostly cloudy, mist;68;61;NE;7;75%;79%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;85;76;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;SSW;5;77%;98%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;56;49;A passing shower;58;46;W;10;67%;75%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Windy this morning;87;78;A t-storm in spots;85;77;E;4;80%;81%;10

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;82;71;Clouds and sun;85;71;SSE;7;70%;44%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;69;A shower or t-storm;88;69;SE;9;69%;60%;12

Delhi, India;Sunshine;91;76;Plenty of sun;94;75;WNW;6;62%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;87;47;Not as warm;78;51;WSW;7;48%;7%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;79;Partly sunny, warm;95;78;WNW;4;63%;30%;8

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;99;71;Mostly sunny;92;69;SE;8;53%;1%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;58;47;Partly sunny;54;39;WNW;14;70%;2%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;51;Plenty of sunshine;83;51;NNE;5;24%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;75;67;Sunshine and nice;75;67;NE;8;80%;12%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warmer;88;74;Mostly sunny, nice;88;74;NNE;7;59%;41%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;84;57;Couple of t-storms;75;50;ESE;12;53%;62%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;E;9;69%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, cool;50;44;Spotty showers;53;43;WSW;17;82%;82%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;93;78;Spotty showers;89;78;S;6;80%;76%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;87;75;Nice with some sun;88;74;ESE;8;57%;23%;8

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;86;77;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;ENE;11;67%;60%;9

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;72;E;5;73%;70%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;91;70;Mostly sunny;93;70;N;7;42%;3%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy;77;66;Occasional rain;71;66;NE;12;81%;85%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;95;74;Decreasing clouds;95;76;ENE;7;53%;36%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;104;84;Sunny and very warm;98;83;S;8;53%;3%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;84;48;Mostly sunny, nice;76;49;N;8;40%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;90;51;Mostly sunny;82;51;N;5;19%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;92;77;Plenty of sunshine;96;76;WNW;11;50%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun, nice;81;64;Periods of sun;83;64;SSW;6;72%;55%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;109;80;Sunny and very warm;104;81;SSE;8;18%;4%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing and cooler;52;36;Mostly sunny;56;38;SSE;4;64%;0%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm in spots;89;77;ENE;8;70%;74%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;89;73;A morning t-storm;91;73;W;6;62%;84%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;95;79;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;W;6;59%;27%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;Showers around;90;75;E;4;76%;80%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;30;A t-storm in spots;63;31;E;7;30%;42%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;SW;8;77%;72%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;67;60;Decreasing clouds;68;61;S;9;75%;15%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;83;60;Mostly sunny;83;62;NNW;6;63%;2%;5

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;63;43;Partly sunny;60;42;NW;9;66%;19%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;78;60;Low clouds, then sun;82;64;SSE;5;54%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;82;71;A morning t-storm;83;73;WSW;7;75%;66%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;86;59;Lots of sun, warm;86;58;NNE;3;35%;2%;5

Male, Maldives;A downpour;85;82;Cloudy with showers;87;79;WNW;10;78%;99%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;94;75;A stray thunderstorm;94;76;WSW;5;64%;55%;13

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;WSW;7;70%;51%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;58;42;Mostly sunny;64;43;SE;6;58%;1%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;72;58;A p.m. t-storm;73;54;NNE;6;52%;79%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;89;81;A t-storm around;89;80;ENE;12;67%;65%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partial sunshine;52;35;Partly sunny;56;35;SSW;9;64%;7%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;77;A morning t-storm;84;77;SSW;10;71%;64%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;72;57;Rain and a t-storm;66;54;SSE;9;74%;86%;3

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;60;46;Becoming cloudy;57;45;WNW;3;64%;73%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;50;31;Mostly cloudy;52;42;WSW;9;61%;30%;2

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;91;81;Mostly sunny;94;82;E;5;65%;15%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;82;56;Periods of sun, nice;81;52;ENE;9;50%;5%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;72;56;Mostly sunny;70;60;SW;6;49%;5%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Lots of sun, warm;92;71;Partly sunny;90;69;NW;7;50%;41%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler with some sun;59;44;Mostly sunny;63;44;S;12;51%;5%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, becoming heavy;73;65;Rain and wind;79;68;SW;41;82%;90%;1

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;52;44;Mostly sunny;58;35;WSW;8;61%;29%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;60;41;A quick shower;57;43;ENE;7;71%;77%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, pleasant;84;77;Rain in the morning;82;77;ESE;22;78%;91%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;NW;7;83%;66%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, nice;93;75;Mostly sunny;94;75;E;7;64%;4%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;65;40;Partly sunny;65;46;NNW;6;54%;11%;3

Perth, Australia;Showers;68;55;Partly sunny;70;53;SSE;12;69%;16%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;SSW;5;74%;80%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;84;71;Clouding up;86;74;SSE;17;65%;7%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A couple of t-storms;92;75;SE;6;60%;75%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;35;Mostly sunny;63;36;SE;4;46%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;79;54;Not as warm;68;48;WNW;7;61%;56%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;72;53;A little p.m. rain;72;54;SE;10;55%;81%;8

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;82;65;Clouds and sun;80;64;S;6;68%;34%;6

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;84;76;Nice with some sun;84;75;SE;10;64%;61%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;44;29;Thickening clouds;43;39;SE;5;61%;76%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;54;44;A shower;58;43;SSW;13;72%;75%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;72;Clouds and sun;83;72;ENE;8;67%;11%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;103;72;Plenty of sunshine;100;71;NNE;8;14%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;82;55;Sunshine and nice;78;58;ESE;5;58%;24%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds rolling in;49;41;Spotty showers;53;48;WSW;17;73%;86%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;68;59;Mostly cloudy;70;57;W;7;73%;13%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;63;A p.m. t-storm;78;64;E;5;78%;78%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Stormy;86;75;Heavy showers;86;76;ESE;8;75%;84%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;76;63;Partly sunny;76;63;N;4;96%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;82;51;Mostly sunny;79;51;ENE;11;23%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cooler with rain;60;47;A downpour;57;42;SW;3;63%;66%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;85;74;A couple of t-storms;83;73;N;5;85%;85%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;85;56;Mostly sunny;85;57;NNW;6;61%;2%;5

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;72;56;A shower or two;65;57;S;6;79%;80%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;Mostly sunny;74;53;NW;6;60%;37%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;81;70;Partly sunny, warm;82;66;NW;13;53%;5%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;93;81;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SE;8;65%;59%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;72;41;Cooler;59;46;ESE;7;74%;72%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A little rain;88;76;A shower in places;87;75;E;7;71%;73%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;54;48;A passing shower;56;42;WSW;11;70%;57%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;53;Mostly sunny;65;52;SE;12;51%;12%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;82;69;Clouds and sun, nice;85;69;ESE;9;52%;3%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;50;45;Spotty showers;54;47;WSW;17;83%;82%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;85;57;Plenty of sun;84;58;SE;6;31%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;76;54;Mostly sunny, warm;81;59;NNE;6;47%;23%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;87;66;Plenty of sun;87;66;SE;6;17%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;92;77;Some brightening;93;79;N;7;46%;26%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;87;52;Partly sunny;83;59;E;4;41%;31%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, not as warm;70;66;Humid with rain;78;75;S;8;88%;93%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;59;48;Cloudy with a shower;60;54;NE;6;72%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;80;68;A shower or t-storm;81;68;SW;8;55%;55%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;82;64;Mostly sunny, nice;83;65;SSW;6;57%;2%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and snow shower;43;28;Partly sunny;52;24;NNW;7;62%;10%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;63;51;Cooler with rain;55;52;E;6;78%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, cooler;60;40;Mostly sunny;62;41;SSE;10;49%;1%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Nice with some sun;93;75;A t-storm in spots;87;74;ENE;5;66%;55%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;53;38;Clouds and sun;57;37;SSW;12;59%;18%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;57;37;Mostly sunny;59;37;SSE;7;55%;2%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;58;53;Turning cloudy;60;54;NNW;23;73%;60%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;87;79;A thunderstorm;91;79;SSW;5;79%;79%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;82;53;Mostly sunny;81;55;NE;3;40%;27%;5

