TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan was willing to offer any kind of assistance to the Indonesian island of Sulawesi after it had been hit by earthquakes and a tsunami, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon, the death toll of Friday’s disasters had risen to more than 380, with reports of many bodies washing up ashore and of widespread damage.

Tsai was extremely concerned about the situation and hoped the stricken areas could soon be reconstructed and residents could resume their normal life, a Presidential Office spokesperson told reporters. Taiwan was willing to offer any possible kind of assistance, the president added.

Soon after the quakes hit, she had also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enquire after the situation of Taiwanese citizens in the area while expressing her condolences to the government of Indonesia, the Central News Agency reported.

, she posted a message both in English and in Bahasa Indonesia. “I’m saddened by the damage and loss of life caused by the earthquake & tsunami in #Palu. #Taiwan stands ready to support #Indonesia’s rescue & relief efforts,” she wrote.