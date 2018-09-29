BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police have clashed with a group of Catalan separatists in downtown Barcelona who have gathered to protest another march by Spanish police demanding better pay.

Local Catalan police intervened Saturday to form a barrier when a separatist threw purple paint on a man who was part of the march in support of Spanish police.

Agents used batons to push back the oncoming separatists and keep apart the opposing groups.

Tensions are running high in Spain's northeastern Catalonia ahead of Monday's anniversary of an illegal referendum on independence held by regional lawmakers. The referendum was marred when Spanish national police and Civil Guard officers clashed with voters, injuring hundreds.