TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –- To demonstrate Taiwan’s staunch commitment to diplomatic ally Belize, Taipei has provided a donation to the Belize Police Department to assist in the procurement of new law enforcement equipment, reports local media.



Taiwan has delivered over US$500 thousand dollars to Belize Police over the past year, which has allowed for significant upgrade for the department. A ceremony to dedicate the new equipment and express gratitude to the Taiwanese government was held at police headquarters in Belize City on Sept. 28.



At a ceremony attended by the national police department’s top brass, and the Taiwanese Ambassador, Charles K.Y. Liu, 100 police motorcycles and other items were formally put into service to the country’s national police department.



The Ambassador was quoted by a local media outlet.

“I was a Policeman in Taiwan for 7 years. For four years of the Police training in Police universities so that’s why I can appreciate the bond of our Belize brothers and sisters, so that is why I can understand the hardship, the difficulties the toughest job…We have to work together so that’s why I want to make efforts to contribute everything I can do for the Belize Police Department so that is why we can work for the safety and the security of Belize.”

Belize Police Commissioner Allen Wylie who spoke at the event provided a list of the gear that was donated by the Taiwanese government.



According to local media, the package included “105 motorcycles, 210 motorcycle helmets, 200 body worn cameras, 2 cellular bright machines, a risograph machine, drones, computers and laptop computer, and 100 handheld radios.”



A shipment of 2500 handcuffs, 60 armored vests, and 30 BAC testing devices are also expected to be delivered shortly.



Police commissioner Wylie and the Minister of Police, Elodio Aragon, both extended their gratitude to Ambassador Liu and the to the government and people of Taiwan for the donation.



Police commissioner Wylie was quoted by local media as saying: