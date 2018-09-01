TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday expressed its gratitude to the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee for passing the “Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018” (ARIA) earlier in the week.

The proposal was launched last April by Senator Cory Gardner, the Colorado Republican who chairs the subcommittee for East Asia, the Pacific and international cybersecurity policy.

ARIA includes expressions of support for economic, political and security cooperation between the U.S. and Taiwan, as well as a call on President Donald Trump to send top administration officials to Taipei under the recently approved Taiwan Travel Act.

MOFA thanks members of both parties in Congress for their support and attention for Taiwan and for regional peace and stability, the Central News Agency reported.

The ministry said it would continue to monitor the progress of the act through the Senate and cooperate with the U.S. and other countries with similar ideals to promote freedom, openness and economic development in the Indo-Pacific area, CNA reported.