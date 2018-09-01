  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan thanks U.S. Senate committee for latest piece of legislation

MOFA will follow the progress of ARIA through the U.S. Congress

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/29 17:32
MOFA thanks a Senate committee for passing the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act.

MOFA thanks a Senate committee for passing the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday expressed its gratitude to the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee for passing the “Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018” (ARIA) earlier in the week.

The proposal was launched last April by Senator Cory Gardner, the Colorado Republican who chairs the subcommittee for East Asia, the Pacific and international cybersecurity policy.

ARIA includes expressions of support for economic, political and security cooperation between the U.S. and Taiwan, as well as a call on President Donald Trump to send top administration officials to Taipei under the recently approved Taiwan Travel Act.

MOFA thanks members of both parties in Congress for their support and attention for Taiwan and for regional peace and stability, the Central News Agency reported.

The ministry said it would continue to monitor the progress of the act through the Senate and cooperate with the U.S. and other countries with similar ideals to promote freedom, openness and economic development in the Indo-Pacific area, CNA reported.
MOFA
ARIA
Asia Reassurance Initiative Act
Cory Gardner
Senate

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan considers sending vice president to Vatican
Taiwan considers sending vice president to Vatican
2018/09/25 13:51
Vatican-China deal does not affect Vatican-Taiwan relations: MOFA
Vatican-China deal does not affect Vatican-Taiwan relations: MOFA
2018/09/22 19:39
Taiwan delighted to see inter-Korean dialogue easing regional tension
Taiwan delighted to see inter-Korean dialogue easing regional tension
2018/09/21 18:00
Taiwan FM blames himself for suicide of Osaka envoy
Taiwan FM blames himself for suicide of Osaka envoy
2018/09/15 14:10
Taiwan and Luxembourg sign working holiday agreement
Taiwan and Luxembourg sign working holiday agreement
2018/09/11 11:12