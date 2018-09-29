TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- To celebrate the grand opening of The Eslite Spectrum on Taipei's Nanjing West Road, the store has launched promotion activities ending on Oct. 17.

The Eslite Spectrum is opening the new branch on Sep. 30 near the Zhongshan Mass Rapid Transit station. The design of the building attracts people's attention with a white brick wall and 19 wooden windows to create a relaxing ambience.

Inside The Eslite Spectrum, apart from international brands such as Michael Kors, Sarutahiko Coffee, Japanese FLIPPER'S desserts store, people can also visit local stores such as cosmetics brand O'right, hair products specialist JuliArt and fabric design studio Buwu.

Overall, the variety of the shops stands out among other stores and redefine a book store, the company said. The Eslite Spectrum tend to gather bookworms, gourmands, fashion lovers, cultural and art addicts.

In order to celebrate the grand opening, one consumption of more than NT$1,500 will get NT$300 off next time at another branch. The promotion will end on Oct. 17.

The new Eslite branch used to be a Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store which was sold off earlier this year.