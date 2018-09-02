TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Earlier this week the Chinese Foreign Ministry lodged a complaint and the Swedish government over a Swedish talk show that poked fun at Chinese tourists in the country. China also demanded an apology.

The talk show, Svenska nyheter, has responded to the Chinese government, and in comedic fashion and has offered them something like an apology.

On the most recent broadcast, host Jesper Rönndahl recapped the previous show’s segment "Sinophobia is not ok," which joked about Chinese tourists who caused a commotion after being asked to leave a hotel lobby where they were trying to stay for the night.



The segment also discussed imprisoned Swedish publisher Gui Min-hai, as well as the Dalai Lama’s recent visit to the country.



In response to the original segment the Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed that “the program breaks the basic moral principles of mankind, and gravely challenges human conscience and is a serious violation of media professional ethics.”



On the most recent show in his “apology,” Rönndahl quipped that “any joke that makes over a billion people angry, must be a very good joke” in reference to the legions of Chinese nationalist trolls that had voiced their anger following his segment.



He also showcased the work of a Chinese gangster rapper named “Pissy” who wrote a song about the previous show’s segment. The song was called “Hey Sweden,” in which the young Pissy vented his anger at Rönndahl and sought to defend the actions of the Chinese tourists.



A statement from a Chinese Ministry Spokesperson also reportedly criticized a map which the show had placed on screen during the broadcast also declared that “the program also referred to a wrong map of China where China’s Taiwan province and some part of the Tibet region were missing.”



To placate the Chinese government, the show offered an apology and a revised map, which they place on the screen.



Liberty Times reports that in response to the latest episode, the Chinese Embassy has called the show’s apology was "insincere" and “intentionally sinister.”The Chinese government has lodged a further protest with the Swedish government.