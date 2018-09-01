TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - As Typhoon Trami (潭美) was approaching Japan, Kansai International Airport near Osaka would close its runway again Sunday, causing the cancellation of flights to and from Taiwan.

The busy airport was closed for several days after flooding by Typhoon Jebi and a freighter hit the bridge connecting it to the mainland earlier in the month.

Trami was already causing massive disruption and power failures on southern Japan’s Ryukyu archipelago Saturday and was expected to move into the country’s main island of Honshu later in the weekend.

As the closure of Kansai airport was expected Sunday, several airlines announced they were canceling flights to and from Taiwan, the Apple Daily reported.

The island’s main carrier, China Air Lines (CAL), was canceling Sunday’s flights CI156/157 and CI172/173 between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Kansai, flights CI166/167 between Kaohsiung and Kansai, and flights 178/179 between Taoyuan and Takamatsu, according to the Apple Daily. However, flight CI159 from Kansai to Taoyuan would operate normally after a delay for CI158 in the other direction.

The airlines advised passengers to consult their websites for information about the latest changes, delays and cancellations, which might also affect flights to and from other Japanese airports than Kansai.

Tigerair Taiwan was canceling four flights Sunday, IT284 from Kaohsiung to Kansai, IT211 from Kansai to Taoyuan, and flights IT8268/8269 between Kaohsiung and Nagoya.

At least 16 other Tigerair Taiwan flights faced scheduling changes, some leaving earlier to avoid the typhoon, the Apple Daily reported.