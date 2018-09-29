MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The West Coast Eagles overcame an early deficit to beat the Collingwood Magpies 11.13 (79) to 11.8 (74) in the Australian Football League grand final on Saturday.

Dom Sheed kicked a six-point goal with two minutes remaining from a difficult angle as the Eagles won the Australian Rules football title for the fourth time.

The Magpies kicked the first five goals of the match, but West Coast kicked four of the final five goals of the first half to trail by eight points.

Josh Kennedy led the winners with three goals. Texan Mason Cox — nicknamed the American Pie — kicked three six-point goals in Collingwood's semifinal win, but could only manage two one-point behinds in the final.

Collingwood could have equaled Carlton and Essendon with the most AFL premierships on 16 with a win.

___

