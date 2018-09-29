TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - 2018 Nuit Blanche Taipei gathers 43 art installations and 70 performances under the theme of "The Upside Down City" to kick off on Oct. 6 on Zhongshan North Road.

Beginning from 2016, the annual art event titled Nuit Blanche Taipei has attracted 200,000 people to enjoy the cultural activities and Taipei's night. "The Upside Down City" is the theme for 2018 which invites people to open their heart and view Taipei with creativity.



Nuit Blanche Taipei invites you to view Taipei from different perspectives (image by Nuit Blanche Taipei )

This year, Nuit Blanche Taipei will be held from Oct. 6th at 6 p.m. to 7th 6 a.m. , along Zhongshan North Road between section one and three.

The area of Yuanshan MRT Station and the Nanjing West Road Commercial District will be the northern and southern sites of this event, gathering at least 70 performances, programs and 43 art installations.

The 43 art installations are mostly big scale and scattered around Taipei Fine Arts Museum, Expo Hall (花博舞蝶館) and Nanjing Linsen Intersection (南京林安路口). In addition, the performances involve international teams and genres.



Noised by Sondes A/V Duo (image by Nuit Blanche Taipei)

To make transportation easier, the Mass Rapid Transit system will be open until Oct. 7 at 6 a.m from Taipei Main Station (台北車站) to Yuanshan Station (圓山站).

The theme for this year is "upside down city" which invites people to visit the artworks and explore Taipei city during night time. Also, the dress code is Sun Yat-sen's "Zhongshan suit" (中山裝) which represents the history of Zhongshan North Road.

Take the costume designer, Masa Tung (董雅卉), for example. She led the fashion designers of Shih Chien University and came up with a series of clothes that features 60s and 70s old school style.



Dress code: Throwback to the 60's and 70's from Masa Tung (image by Taiwan News/ Lyla Liu)