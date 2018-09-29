  1. Home
Australian Rules Football Playoffs Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/29 15:14
First Round

Richmond 13.17 (95), Hawthorn 9.10 (64)

Melbourne 10.15 (75), Geelong 6.10 (46)

Greater Western Sydney 10.19 (79), Sydney 4.6 (30)

West Coast 12.14 (86), Collingwood 10.10 (70)

(Richmond, West Coast advance to semifinals; Geelong, Sydney eliminated)

Second Round
At Melbourne
Friday, Sept. 14

Melbourne 16.8 (104), Hawthorn 10.11 (71)

Saturday, Sept. 15

Collingwood 9.15 (69), Greater Western Sydney 9.5 (59)

Semifinals
Friday, Sept. 21

Collingwood 15.7 (97), Richmond 8.10 (58)

Saturday, Sept. 22

West Coast 18.13 (121), Melbourne 7.13 (55)

Grand Final
Saturday, Sept. 29
Melbourne Cricket Ground

West Coast 11.13 (79), Collingwood 11.8 (74)