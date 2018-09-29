Australian Rules Football Playoffs Glance

|First Round
Richmond 13.17 (95), Hawthorn 9.10 (64)
Melbourne 10.15 (75), Geelong 6.10 (46)
Greater Western Sydney 10.19 (79), Sydney 4.6 (30)
West Coast 12.14 (86), Collingwood 10.10 (70)
(Richmond, West Coast advance to semifinals; Geelong, Sydney eliminated)
|Second Round
|At Melbourne
|Friday, Sept. 14
Melbourne 16.8 (104), Hawthorn 10.11 (71)
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Collingwood 9.15 (69), Greater Western Sydney 9.5 (59)
|Semifinals
|Friday, Sept. 21
Collingwood 15.7 (97), Richmond 8.10 (58)
|Saturday, Sept. 22
West Coast 18.13 (121), Melbourne 7.13 (55)
_
|Grand Final
|Saturday, Sept. 29
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
West Coast 11.13 (79), Collingwood 11.8 (74)