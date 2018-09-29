DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria's official news agency says the Nasseeb border crossing on the Syrian-Jordanian border has opened and the movement of trucks and transit across the border has begun.

SANA, quoting the Syrian Transport Ministry, says the crossing was reopened Saturday.

Syrian troops captured the crossing in July after rebels reached an agreement with Russian mediators to end the violence in the southern province of Daraa and surrender the crossing.

The crossing is of particular importance as it constitutes an important economic artery for the neighboring countries. It is the only outlet that links them with foreign markets for their agricultural products.

The rebels seized control of the crossing in 2015, severing a lifeline for Syrian exports and disrupting a trade route between Syria and Jordan, Lebanon and the oil-rich Gulf countries.