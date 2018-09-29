  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/29 13:45
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 135 518 128 179 .346
JMartinez Bos 148 564 109 186 .330
Trout LAA 138 466 101 147 .315
Altuve Hou 135 528 84 166 .314
Brantley Cle 141 563 88 174 .309
Merrifield KC 156 624 87 189 .303
Segura Sea 142 581 90 175 .301
Wendle TB 138 484 61 145 .300
Castellanos Det 155 611 86 182 .298
Andujar NYY 147 564 81 167 .296
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 47; JMartinez, Boston, 42; Gallo, Texas, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 37; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 32; Betts, Boston, 32.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 127; KDavis, Oakland, 121; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 106; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 105; Bregman, Houston, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 101; Stanton, New York, 98; Lowrie, Oakland, 97; NCruz, Seattle, 96; Gallo, Texas, 92.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-10; Morton, Houston, 15-3; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-6.