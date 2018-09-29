Malaysia's reform icon, Anwar Ibrahim, center, with his wife Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah show No.1 sign for by-election nomination in Port Dickso
Malaysia's reform icon, Anwar Ibrahim, center, waves to his supporters as he arrives for by-election nomination in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Saturday, S
Supporters wave flags of Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) as Anwar Ibrahim arrives for by-election nomination in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Saturday, S
Malaysia's reform icon, Anwar Ibrahim, center, show No.1 sign for by-election nomination in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Anwar is
Malaysia reform icon Anwar Ibrahim, waves to his supporters as he arrives for by-election nomination in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Saturday, Sept. 29, 20
Saiful Bukhari Azlan, former aide to Malaysia reform icon, Anwar Ibrahim, thumbs up as he arrives for by-election nomination in Port Dickson, Malaysia
Malaysia's reform icon Anwar Ibrahim waves to his supporters as he arrives for by-election nomination in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2
Malaysia's reform icon Anwar Ibrahim, center, thumbs up as he arrives for by-election nomination in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Malaysia's reform icon Anwar Ibrahim waves to his supporters as he arrives for by-election nomination in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2
PORT DICKSON, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim has kicked off his campaign for a by-election next month but faces a multi-cornered fight in his bid to return to active politics.
The by-election followed the resignation of a lawmaker to make way for Anwar's comeback. Escorted by dozens of supporters including some cabinet ministers, Anwar submitted his nomination papers Saturday at a hall in the southern coastal town of Port Dickson.
He faces six other candidates including a former aide who had accused Anwar of sodomizing him a decade ago, leading to Anwar's conviction in 2015.
Anwar, who has said his conviction was politically motivated, was freed and pardoned by the king shortly after his alliance won a stunning electoral victory in May that led to the first change of power since independence.