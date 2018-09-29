NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Masteroff, the Tony Award-winning story writer of the brilliant, edgy musical "Cabaret" and the touching, romantic "She Loves Me," has died. He was 98.

The Roundabout Theatre Company, which produced recent revivals of his best-loved shows, said Masteroff died Friday at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey.

Masteroff was never prolific but made a profound mark on the theater with two shows seemingly at opposite ends of the spectrum — one considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written and the other a ferociously dark musical with ominous Nazis.

"I've had a limited career, but it's been OK," he told The Associated Press in a 2015 interview as another national tour of "Cabaret" was kicking off.