Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|001
|00x—2
|5
|0
Lopez, Minaya (7), Frare (8) and Castillo; Berrios, Rogers (8), May (9) and Astudillo. W_Berrios 12-11. L_Lopez 7-10. Sv_May (2).
|Houston
|000
|001
|010—2
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Cole, Sipp (7), McHugh (8), R.Osuna (9) and Maldonado; Hess, Scott (8), Meisinger (8), Givens (9) and Wynns. W_Sipp 3-1. L_Scott 3-3. Sv_R.Osuna (21). HRs_Houston, Reddick (17).
|New York
|002
|600
|210—11
|13
|1
|Boston
|000
|004
|011—
|6
|6
|1
Happ, Green (7), Betances (8), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez; Johnson, Cuevas (4), Hembree (4), Pomeranz (5), Kelly (7), Poyner (8) and Swihart. W_Happ 17-6. L_Johnson 4-5. HRs_New York, Voit (13), Hicks (27), Judge (27), Sanchez (18). Boston, Pearce (7).
|Toronto
|010
|003
|300—7
|12
|1
|Tampa Bay
|300
|011
|010—6
|12
|1
Pannone, Petricka (6), Mayza (6), Biagini (7), Fernandez (7), Tepera (8), Giles (9) and McGuire, Jansen; Glasnow, Kolarek (6), Roe (7), Alvarado (7), Wood (7), Nuno (8), Romo (9) and Moore. W_Mayza 2-0. L_Alvarado 1-6. Sv_Giles (26). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (21), Tellez (4). Tampa Bay, Moore (1).
|Chicago
|001
|010
|020—
|4
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|343
|010
|10x—12
|14
|0
Giolito, Santiago (2), Scahill (7) and Kevan Smith; De Jong, Drake (7), Vasquez (8), Slegers (9) and Graterol. W_De Jong 1-1. L_Giolito 10-13. HRs_Chicago, Smith (3), Rondon (6).
|INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|300
|000
|020—5
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|301
|100
|01x—6
|11
|0
Zimmermann, Hardy (5), Wilson (6), Alcantara (8) and J.McCann; Davies, Woodruff (5), Knebel (7), Hader (8), Soria (8), Jeffress (9) and Kratz. W_Soria 2-4. L_Alcantara 1-1. Sv_Jeffress (14). HRs_Detroit, Lugo (1). Milwaukee, Yelich (34), Braun 2 (20).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|002—4
|9
|3
|Chicago
|200
|110
|13x—8
|8
|3
Wainwright, Webb (6), Brebbia (6), Norris (7), Shreve (7), J.Hicks (8), Leone (8) and Molina; Hendricks, De La Rosa (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 14-11. L_Wainwright 2-4. HRs_Chicago, Bryant (13).
|Pittsburgh
|200
|102
|021—8
|13
|1
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|002—4
|13
|2
Kingham, Brault (4), Ri.Rodriguez (7), Feliz (8), Neverauskas (9) and Diaz; DeSclafani, Peralta (6), Wisler (6), Garrett (7), J.Reyes (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Brault 6-3. L_DeSclafani 7-8. HRs_Pittsburgh, Diaz (10), Moran (11). Cincinnati, Suarez (33), Barnhart (10).
|Miami
|000
|121
|400—8
|13
|1
|New York
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|3
J.Urena, Barraclough (7), J.Garcia (8), Wittgren (9) and Realmuto; Oswalt, Sewald (5), Gagnon (6), Rhame (7), T.Peterson (8) and Plawecki, Lobaton. W_J.Urena 9-12. L_Sewald 0-7.
|Atlanta
|000
|400
|132—10
|19
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|001—
|2
|4
|2
Foltynewicz, Biddle (6), Brach (7), Sobotka (8), Vizcaino (9), S.Freeman (9) and Flowers; Eickhoff, Ramos (4), Loup (4), D.Anderson (5), Morgan (7), L.Garcia (8), A.Davis (8), Rios (9) and Knapp. W_Foltynewicz 13-10. L_Eickhoff 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Camargo (19). Philadelphia, Hoskins (34).
|Washington
|000
|200
|000—2
|12
|0
|Colorado
|001
|031
|00x—5
|8
|0
Ross, Solis (6), Miller (6), Cordero (7), Suero (8) and Kieboom, Severino; Freeland, Musgrave (7), Oberg (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta. W_Freeland 17-7. L_Ross 0-2. Sv_W.Davis (43). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (28), Dahl (15), Iannetta (11), Desmond (22).