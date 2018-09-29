Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Chicago 001 000 000—1 4 0 Minnesota 100 001 00x—2 5 0

Lopez, Minaya (7), Frare (8) and Castillo; Berrios, Rogers (8), May (9) and Astudillo. W_Berrios 12-11. L_Lopez 7-10. Sv_May (2).

___

Houston 000 001 010—2 5 0 Baltimore 100 000 000—1 6 0

Cole, Sipp (7), McHugh (8), R.Osuna (9) and Maldonado; Hess, Scott (8), Meisinger (8), Givens (9) and Wynns. W_Sipp 3-1. L_Scott 3-3. Sv_R.Osuna (21). HRs_Houston, Reddick (17).

___

New York 002 600 210—11 13 1 Boston 000 004 011— 6 6 1

Happ, Green (7), Betances (8), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez; Johnson, Cuevas (4), Hembree (4), Pomeranz (5), Kelly (7), Poyner (8) and Swihart. W_Happ 17-6. L_Johnson 4-5. HRs_New York, Voit (13), Hicks (27), Judge (27), Sanchez (18). Boston, Pearce (7).

___

Toronto 010 003 300—7 12 1 Tampa Bay 300 011 010—6 12 1

Pannone, Petricka (6), Mayza (6), Biagini (7), Fernandez (7), Tepera (8), Giles (9) and McGuire, Jansen; Glasnow, Kolarek (6), Roe (7), Alvarado (7), Wood (7), Nuno (8), Romo (9) and Moore. W_Mayza 2-0. L_Alvarado 1-6. Sv_Giles (26). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (21), Tellez (4). Tampa Bay, Moore (1).

___

Chicago 001 010 020— 4 8 1 Minnesota 343 010 10x—12 14 0

Giolito, Santiago (2), Scahill (7) and Kevan Smith; De Jong, Drake (7), Vasquez (8), Slegers (9) and Graterol. W_De Jong 1-1. L_Giolito 10-13. HRs_Chicago, Smith (3), Rondon (6).

___

INTERLEAGUE Detroit 300 000 020—5 7 0 Milwaukee 301 100 01x—6 11 0

Zimmermann, Hardy (5), Wilson (6), Alcantara (8) and J.McCann; Davies, Woodruff (5), Knebel (7), Hader (8), Soria (8), Jeffress (9) and Kratz. W_Soria 2-4. L_Alcantara 1-1. Sv_Jeffress (14). HRs_Detroit, Lugo (1). Milwaukee, Yelich (34), Braun 2 (20).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 000 002 002—4 9 3 Chicago 200 110 13x—8 8 3

Wainwright, Webb (6), Brebbia (6), Norris (7), Shreve (7), J.Hicks (8), Leone (8) and Molina; Hendricks, De La Rosa (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 14-11. L_Wainwright 2-4. HRs_Chicago, Bryant (13).

___

Pittsburgh 200 102 021—8 13 1 Cincinnati 002 000 002—4 13 2

Kingham, Brault (4), Ri.Rodriguez (7), Feliz (8), Neverauskas (9) and Diaz; DeSclafani, Peralta (6), Wisler (6), Garrett (7), J.Reyes (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Brault 6-3. L_DeSclafani 7-8. HRs_Pittsburgh, Diaz (10), Moran (11). Cincinnati, Suarez (33), Barnhart (10).

___

Miami 000 121 400—8 13 1 New York 100 000 000—1 5 3

J.Urena, Barraclough (7), J.Garcia (8), Wittgren (9) and Realmuto; Oswalt, Sewald (5), Gagnon (6), Rhame (7), T.Peterson (8) and Plawecki, Lobaton. W_J.Urena 9-12. L_Sewald 0-7.

___

Atlanta 000 400 132—10 19 0 Philadelphia 000 100 001— 2 4 2

Foltynewicz, Biddle (6), Brach (7), Sobotka (8), Vizcaino (9), S.Freeman (9) and Flowers; Eickhoff, Ramos (4), Loup (4), D.Anderson (5), Morgan (7), L.Garcia (8), A.Davis (8), Rios (9) and Knapp. W_Foltynewicz 13-10. L_Eickhoff 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Camargo (19). Philadelphia, Hoskins (34).

___

Washington 000 200 000—2 12 0 Colorado 001 031 00x—5 8 0

Ross, Solis (6), Miller (6), Cordero (7), Suero (8) and Kieboom, Severino; Freeland, Musgrave (7), Oberg (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta. W_Freeland 17-7. L_Ross 0-2. Sv_W.Davis (43). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (28), Dahl (15), Iannetta (11), Desmond (22).