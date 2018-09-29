|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|135
|518
|128
|179
|.346
|JMartinez Bos
|148
|564
|109
|186
|.330
|Altuve Hou
|135
|528
|84
|166
|.314
|Trout LAA
|137
|463
|99
|145
|.313
|Brantley Cle
|140
|559
|88
|173
|.309
|Merrifield KC
|155
|619
|87
|188
|.304
|Segura Sea
|142
|581
|90
|175
|.301
|Wendle TB
|137
|480
|60
|144
|.300
|Castellanos Det
|154
|608
|85
|181
|.298
|Andujar NYY
|147
|564
|81
|167
|.296
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 47; JMartinez, Boston, 42; Gallo, Texas, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; NCruz, Seattle, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 37; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 32; Betts, Boston, 32.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 127; KDavis, Oakland, 121; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 105; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 105; Bregman, Houston, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 101; Stanton, New York, 98; Lowrie, Oakland, 96; NCruz, Seattle, 96; Gallo, Texas, 92.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 21-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 20-7; Severino, New York, 19-8; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Price, Boston, 16-7; Verlander, Houston, 16-9; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-10; Morton, Houston, 15-3; GCole, Houston, 15-5; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 15-6.