Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Chicago 001 000 000—1 4 0 Minnesota 100 001 00x—2 5 0

Lopez, Minaya (7), Frare (8) and Castillo; Berrios, Rogers (8), May (9) and Astudillo. W_Berrios 12-11. L_Lopez 7-10. Sv_May (2).

___

Houston 000 001 010—2 5 0 Baltimore 100 000 000—1 6 0

Cole, Sipp (7), McHugh (8), R.Osuna (9) and Maldonado; Hess, Scott (8), Meisinger (8), Givens (9) and Wynns. W_Sipp 3-1. L_Scott 3-3. Sv_R.Osuna (21). HRs_Houston, Reddick (17).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 000 002 002—4 9 3 Chicago 200 110 13x—8 8 3

Wainwright, Webb (6), Brebbia (6), Norris (7), Shreve (7), Hicks (8), Leone (8) and Molina; Hendricks, De La Rosa (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 14-11. L_Wainwright 2-4. HRs_Chicago, Bryant (13).

___

Pittsburgh 200 102 021—8 13 1 Cincinnati 002 000 002—4 13 2

Kingham, Brault (4), Rodriguez (7), Feliz (8), Neverauskas (9) and Diaz; DeSclafani, Peralta (6), Wisler (6), Garrett (7), Je.Reyes (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Brault 6-3. L_DeSclafani 7-8. HRs_Pittsburgh, Diaz (10), Moran (11). Cincinnati, Suarez (33), Barnhart (10).

___

Miami 000 121 400—8 13 1 New York 100 000 000—1 5 3

Urena, Barraclough (7), Garcia (8), Wittgren (9) and Realmuto; Oswalt, Sewald (5), Gagnon (6), Rhame (7), T.Peterson (8) and Plawecki, Lobaton. W_Urena 9-12. L_Sewald 0-7.