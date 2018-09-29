Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|001
|00x—2
|5
|0
Lopez, Minaya (7), Frare (8) and Castillo; Berrios, Rogers (8), May (9) and Astudillo. W_Berrios 12-11. L_Lopez 7-10. Sv_May (2).
___
|Houston
|000
|001
|010—2
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Cole, Sipp (7), McHugh (8), R.Osuna (9) and Maldonado; Hess, Scott (8), Meisinger (8), Givens (9) and Wynns. W_Sipp 3-1. L_Scott 3-3. Sv_R.Osuna (21). HRs_Houston, Reddick (17).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|002—4
|9
|3
|Chicago
|200
|110
|13x—8
|8
|3
Wainwright, Webb (6), Brebbia (6), Norris (7), Shreve (7), Hicks (8), Leone (8) and Molina; Hendricks, De La Rosa (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 14-11. L_Wainwright 2-4. HRs_Chicago, Bryant (13).
___
|Pittsburgh
|200
|102
|021—8
|13
|1
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|002—4
|13
|2
Kingham, Brault (4), Rodriguez (7), Feliz (8), Neverauskas (9) and Diaz; DeSclafani, Peralta (6), Wisler (6), Garrett (7), Je.Reyes (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Brault 6-3. L_DeSclafani 7-8. HRs_Pittsburgh, Diaz (10), Moran (11). Cincinnati, Suarez (33), Barnhart (10).
___
|Miami
|000
|121
|400—8
|13
|1
|New York
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|3
Urena, Barraclough (7), Garcia (8), Wittgren (9) and Realmuto; Oswalt, Sewald (5), Gagnon (6), Rhame (7), T.Peterson (8) and Plawecki, Lobaton. W_Urena 9-12. L_Sewald 0-7.