Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|001
|00x—2
|5
|0
Lopez, Minaya (7), Frare (8) and Castillo; Berrios, Rogers (8), May (9) and Astudillo. W_Berrios 12-11. L_Lopez 7-10. Sv_May (2).
___
|Houston
|000
|001
|010—2
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Cole, Sipp (7), McHugh (8), Osuna (9) and Maldonado; Hess, Scott (8), Meisinger (8), Givens (9) and Wynns. W_Sipp 3-1. L_Scott 3-3. Sv_Osuna (21). HRs_Houston, Reddick (17).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|002—4
|9
|3
|Chicago
|200
|110
|13x—8
|8
|3
Wainwright, Webb (6), Brebbia (6), Norris (7), Shreve (7), Hicks (8), Leone (8) and Molina; Hendricks, De La Rosa (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 14-11. L_Wainwright 2-4. HRs_Chicago, Bryant (13).