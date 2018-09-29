|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Boston
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Orlando
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|San Antonio
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Sacramento
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia 108, Melbourne United 87
Charlotte 104, Boston 97
|Saturday's Games
Portland vs. Toronto at Vancouver, BC, 7 p.m.
Beijing Ducks at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Perth Wildcats at Utah, 9 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Miami at San Antonio, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 6 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Chicago at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.
Denver vs. L.A. Lakers at San Diego, Calif., 9:30 p.m.
Sydney Kings vs. L.A. Clippers at Honolulu, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.