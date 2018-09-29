|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|107
|52
|.673
|—
|y-New York
|98
|61
|.616
|9
|Tampa Bay
|88
|71
|.553
|19
|Toronto
|72
|87
|.453
|35
|Baltimore
|46
|113
|.289
|61
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|89
|70
|.560
|—
|Minnesota
|75
|84
|.472
|14
|Detroit
|64
|95
|.403
|25
|Chicago
|62
|97
|.390
|27
|Kansas City
|57
|102
|.358
|32
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|101
|58
|.635
|—
|y-Oakland
|96
|63
|.604
|5
|Seattle
|86
|73
|.541
|15
|Los Angeles
|78
|81
|.491
|23
|Texas
|67
|92
|.421
|34
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
|Thursday's Games
Houston at Baltimore, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 9, Detroit 3
Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings
Texas 2, Seattle 0
|Friday's Games
Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Houston 2, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10) at Boston (Eovaldi 6-7), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 16-9) at Baltimore (Bundy 8-16), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Borucki 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Snell 21-5), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-13), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 0-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 20-7) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Cahill 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-9), 9:07 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 0-2) at Seattle (Paxton 11-6), 9:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Houston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.