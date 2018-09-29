  1. Home
  2. World

Indonesian earthquake and tsunami left many victims

By  Associated Press
2018/09/29 09:48
People survey a building partially damaged by earthquake in Poso, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful earthquake rocked

People survey a building partially damaged by earthquake in Poso, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful earthquake rocked

Earthquake-affected patients are treated at a makeshift hospital in Poso, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful earthquake

Earthquake-affected patients are treated at a makeshift hospital in Poso, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful earthquake

Patients are treated on the hallway of a hospital affected by earthquake in Poso, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful ea

Patients are treated on the hallway of a hospital affected by earthquake in Poso, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. A powerful ea

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian official says the earthquake and tsunami that hit central Sulawesi left many victims, as rescuers raced to the region.

Disaster officials haven't released an official death toll but reports from three hospitals seen Saturday by The Associated Press listed 18 dead.

Dawn revealed a devastated coastline in central Sulawesi where the tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake Friday smashed into two cities and several settlements.

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a television interview there are "many victims."

In Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province, a large bridge spanning a coastal river had collapsed and the city was strewn with debris.