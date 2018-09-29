All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 — Boston 0 0 .000 ½ Brooklyn 0 0 .000 ½ New York 0 0 .000 ½ Toronto 0 0 .000 ½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Charlotte 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 0 .000 — Orlando 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 — Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cleveland 0 0 .000 — Detroit 0 0 .000 — Indiana 0 0 .000 — Milwaukee 0 0 .000 — WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Dallas 0 0 .000 — Houston 0 0 .000 — Memphis 0 0 .000 — New Orleans 0 0 .000 — San Antonio 0 0 .000 — Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 — Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 — Portland 0 0 .000 — Utah 0 0 .000 — Pacific Division W L Pct GB Golden State 0 0 .000 — L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 — L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 — Phoenix 0 0 .000 — Sacramento 0 0 .000 —

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 115, Melbourne United 89

Boston vs. Charlotte at Chapel Hill, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Portland vs. Toronto at Vancouver, BC, 7 p.m.

Beijing Ducks at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Perth Wildcats at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 6 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Chicago at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers at San Diego, Calif., 9:30 p.m.

Sydney Kings vs. L.A. Clippers at Honolulu, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.