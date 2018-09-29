  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/29 09:31
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000
Boston 0 0 .000 ½
Brooklyn 0 0 .000 ½
New York 0 0 .000 ½
Toronto 0 0 .000 ½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Charlotte 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000
Orlando 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000
New Orleans 0 0 .000
San Antonio 0 0 .000
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000
Portland 0 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 0 0 .000
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000
Phoenix 0 0 .000
Sacramento 0 0 .000

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 115, Melbourne United 89

Boston vs. Charlotte at Chapel Hill, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Portland vs. Toronto at Vancouver, BC, 7 p.m.

Beijing Ducks at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Perth Wildcats at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 6 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Chicago at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers at San Diego, Calif., 9:30 p.m.

Sydney Kings vs. L.A. Clippers at Honolulu, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.