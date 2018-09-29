  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/29 09:45
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 6 6 0 0 12 25 17
Boston 7 5 0 2 12 23 17
Toronto 6 5 1 0 10 22 15
Montreal 6 4 2 0 8 21 16
Tampa Bay 6 3 3 0 6 20 18
Florida 6 3 3 0 6 17 23
Buffalo 7 3 4 0 6 20 24
Ottawa 5 1 4 0 2 8 17
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 5 5 0 0 10 24 8
N.Y. Islanders 8 5 3 0 10 23 20
N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 21 23
Philadelphia 7 3 3 1 7 21 20
Pittsburgh 5 2 2 1 5 18 13
New Jersey 5 1 2 2 4 12 16
Columbus 6 2 4 0 4 13 22
Washington 6 1 3 2 4 14 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 5 4 0 1 9 19 12
Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 25 27
St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 12
Nashville 5 2 3 0 4 14 17
Minnesota 6 2 4 0 4 18 16
Colorado 4 1 3 0 2 7 18
Chicago 5 1 4 0 2 15 20
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 9 4 2 3 11 35 34
Edmonton 6 5 1 0 10 30 16
Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 27 14
Arizona 6 3 2 1 7 20 20
San Jose 5 2 2 1 5 23 20
Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 16 23
Los Angeles 6 1 4 1 3 18 27
Vancouver 6 1 5 0 2 10 26

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 2

New Jersey 5, Winnipeg 3

Ottawa 2, Chicago 1

Edmonton 3, Arizona 2, OT

Calgary 4, San Jose 3

Friday's Games

Buffalo 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Carolina 5, Washington 4, OT

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Jersey at Bern, 1:30 p.m.