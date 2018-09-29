|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Detroit
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|25
|17
|Boston
|7
|5
|0
|2
|12
|23
|17
|Toronto
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|22
|15
|Montreal
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|21
|16
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|20
|18
|Florida
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|17
|23
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|24
|Ottawa
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|8
|17
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|24
|8
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|23
|20
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|21
|23
|Philadelphia
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|21
|20
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|18
|13
|New Jersey
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|12
|16
|Columbus
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|13
|22
|Washington
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|14
|22
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|19
|12
|Winnipeg
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|25
|27
|St. Louis
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|12
|Nashville
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|14
|17
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|18
|16
|Colorado
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|18
|Chicago
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|15
|20
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|35
|34
|Edmonton
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|30
|16
|Vegas
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|27
|14
|Arizona
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|20
|20
|San Jose
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|23
|20
|Anaheim
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|16
|23
|Los Angeles
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|18
|27
|Vancouver
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|10
|26
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 2
New Jersey 5, Winnipeg 3
Ottawa 2, Chicago 1
Edmonton 3, Arizona 2, OT
Calgary 4, San Jose 3
|Friday's Games
Buffalo 5, N.Y. Islanders 4
Carolina 5, Washington 4, OT
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Calgary at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Nashville at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
New Jersey at Bern, 1:30 p.m.