NEW YORK (AP) — David Wright has made it back into a major league game, grounding out in his first plate appearance for the New York Mets in nearly 2½ years.

Sidelined by neck, back and shoulder injuries since May 27, 2016, Wright came up as a pinch-hitter Friday night against the Miami Marlins and immediately took a cut. Leading off the bottom of the fifth inning, he swung at the first pitch he saw, a 96 mph fastball from Jose Urena.

With his wife and two young daughters in the stands, the 35-year-old Wright hit a bouncer to the left of third baseman Brian Anderson, who made a nifty pickup of a short hop and threw across the diamond to retire Wright. The Mets' captain returned to the dugout with a big smile on his face, where he high-fived and hugged several teammates.

Wright is scheduled to start Saturday night against the last-place Marlins in his farewell game before a sellout crowd at Citi Field. Unable to overcome all the injuries, he says he expects this weekend to mark his final appearance in the big leagues.

___

