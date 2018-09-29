A state dinner for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Berlin became awkward late Friday. In his speech, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier lamented the deterioration of the rule of law and human rights in Turkey, and Erdogan accused Germany of hosting "hundreds, thousands" of terrorists.

Steinmeier opened his address at the presidential palace praising a long history of relations between the two countries, including Turkey's role in accepting persecuted Jews and Germans during Nazi rule.

Read more: Free-press conflict overshadows Merkel meeting Turkey's Erdogan

He later alluded to the present, when thousands of Turkish citizens have sought refuge abroad from an increasingly authoritarian Turkey under Erdogan.

"Eighty years ago Germans found protection in Turkey — today a worrying number of people from Turkey are fleeing the growing repression against civil society," Steinmeier said before Erdogan, his wife, Emine, and distinguished guests.

"As president of this country, I worry about German nationals being detained for political reasons in Turkey, and I also worry about Turkish journalists, trade unionists, lawyers, intellectuals and politicians still in detention," Steinmeier went on to say.

The deteriorating human rights situation in Turkey and the detention of German nationals have been put an added strain on relations between Berlin and Ankara.

Steinmeier expressed hope that freedom, rule of law and human rights would return to Turkey more than two years after a failed coup attempt against Erdogan.

'Hundreds, thousands" of terrorists in Germany

Later, Erdogan slammed Germany for hosting thousands of "terrorists" from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Gulen movement, who Ankara blames for the failed 2016 coup attempt.

"Thousands of members of PKK, which is recognized as a terror group by the EU, walk freely in Germany," Erdogan said, according to Turkish state media Anatolia News Agency. "The FETO terror organization [Gulen movement], unfortunately, hundreds, thousands of them are walking freely in Germany."

Read more: Turkey's Gulen movement on the rise in Germany

The Turkish president also criticized Germany for hosting Can Dundar, a prominent Turkish journalist living in Germany who was convicted of espionage for publishing about alleged armed shipments to Syrian rebels.

"When journalists are involved in acts of terrorism and have been condemned by a Turkish court, how can anyone still defend them?" he asked. "And here he gets a nice role."

Earlier Friday, during a heated press conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel and Erdogan, a Turkish journalist protesting press freedom in Turkey was escorted out of the room.

Erdogan also used the press conference to call for Germany to extradite Dundar, the former editor-in-chief of the main opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper.

Turkey is demanding the extradition of dozens of alleged followers of the PKK and Gulen movement. Germany considers the PKK a terrorist organization but has not applied the same label to the Gulen movement.

Erdogan's three-day state visit has drawn thousands of protesters into the streets. On Saturday, the Turkish president will open a new mosque in the western city of Cologne.

Both the German and Turkish sides are trying to heal relations that have nosedived over the past two years. In addition to lingering differences over human rights in Turkey, Erdogan's visit is focused areas of mutual interest such as economic ties, the war in Syria and refugees.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

cw/xx (dpa)