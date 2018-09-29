BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|6
|5
|1
|0
|11
|2
|16
|Atletico Tucuman
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|6
|14
|Aldosivi
|6
|4
|0
|2
|7
|4
|12
|Huracan
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|3
|11
|River Plate
|6
|2
|4
|0
|7
|2
|10
|Boca Juniors
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|4
|10
|Rosario Central
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|4
|10
|Godoy Cruz
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|5
|10
|Defensa y Justicia
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|9
|Santa Fe
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|4
|9
|Gimnasia
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|8
|Velez Sarsfield
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|7
|8
|Banfield
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|8
|Independiente
|6
|1
|4
|1
|8
|6
|7
|San Lorenzo
|6
|1
|4
|1
|9
|9
|7
|Talleres
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|5
|7
|Belgrano
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|4
|7
|Tigre
|7
|1
|4
|2
|8
|11
|7
|Argentinos Jrs
|6
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Colon
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|8
|6
|Newell's
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|8
|5
|San Martin
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|11
|5
|Estudiantes
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|4
|San Martin de T.
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Lanus
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|10
|2
|Patronato Parana
|6
|0
|1
|5
|2
|10
|1
|Friday, Sept. 28
Independiente 0, Tigre 0
|Saturday, Sept. 29
Lanus vs. River Plate 0015 GMT
San Lorenzo vs. Atletico Tucuman 1615 GMT
Rosario Central vs. San Martin ppd.
Estudiantes vs. Newell's 2045 GMT
Argentinos Jrs vs. Racing Club 2300 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 30
Patronato Parana vs. Talleres 1615 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia 1830 GMT
Belgrano vs. Huracan 2045 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Colon 2300 GMT
|Monday, Oct. 1
Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
San Martin de T. vs. Banfield 0015 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Aldosivi 0015 GMT