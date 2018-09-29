BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/29 08:32
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 6 5 1 0 11 2 16
Atletico Tucuman 6 4 2 0 13 6 14
Aldosivi 6 4 0 2 7 4 12
Huracan 6 3 2 1 8 3 11
River Plate 6 2 4 0 7 2 10
Boca Juniors 6 3 1 2 5 4 10
Rosario Central 6 3 1 2 5 4 10
Godoy Cruz 6 3 1 2 5 5 10
Defensa y Justicia 5 2 3 0 6 4 9
Santa Fe 6 2 3 1 5 4 9
Gimnasia 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
Velez Sarsfield 6 2 2 2 5 7 8
Banfield 6 2 2 2 4 6 8
Independiente 6 1 4 1 8 6 7
San Lorenzo 6 1 4 1 9 9 7
Talleres 6 2 1 3 5 5 7
Belgrano 6 1 4 1 3 4 7
Tigre 7 1 4 2 8 11 7
Argentinos Jrs 6 1 3 2 2 2 6
Colon 6 1 3 2 6 8 6
Newell's 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
San Martin 6 1 2 3 6 11 5
Estudiantes 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
San Martin de T. 5 0 3 2 2 5 3
Lanus 6 0 2 4 4 10 2
Patronato Parana 6 0 1 5 2 10 1
Friday, Sept. 28

Independiente 0, Tigre 0

Saturday, Sept. 29

Lanus vs. River Plate 0015 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. Atletico Tucuman 1615 GMT

Rosario Central vs. San Martin ppd.

Estudiantes vs. Newell's 2045 GMT

Argentinos Jrs vs. Racing Club 2300 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 30

Patronato Parana vs. Talleres 1615 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia 1830 GMT

Belgrano vs. Huracan 2045 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Colon 2300 GMT

Monday, Oct. 1

Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 2

San Martin de T. vs. Banfield 0015 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Aldosivi 0015 GMT