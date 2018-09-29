DW: How do you feel right now?

Pyotr Verzilov: Compared with last week, when I was still completely unconscious and not understanding what was happening, obviously it is a huge jump in the direction of being better. I am still not completely well. I would probably not run 1.5 kilometers or something like that. I still have problems with my eyes — very weird problems that basically don't allow me to read with glasses or focus your eyes. So yes, some problems are still there.

But essentially this nerve agent — as everyone who is thinking about it has speculated — it most likely has a very short term strong effect and then basically dies out. And this is what we saw in my condition.

You life is obviously in danger. Are you afraid of returning to Russia?

No, I am definitely not afraid. I feel that Russia has the greatest people — we are not afraid of anything. If in Berlin it might make sense to walk with bodyguards, in Moscow it doesn't make any sense because the people who want to do something bad to you, they can still do it. So if you do opposition politics in Russia you just have to be ready for any course of action.

Are you under police protection right now?

Yes. Once I go out or meet someone outside they escort you.

What do you believe was the main reason for your poisoning?

I believe the main reason was to give a warning sign that we should not dive too much into uncovering what has happen in Africa (Editor's note: Three Russian journalists were killed in July while working in the Central African Republic) and the agency who knows how to work with poisons... it's kind of their language now. So I believe the African investigation is more or less the reason.

Not the run on the pitch during the recent World Cup final in Moscow?

It could be, but at the same time we all saw how the Moscow police were struggling over the past two months to write some sort of new protocol in order to arrest for 15, 30 days and being unable to do that. Because the local court in Moscow just kept sending the papers saying: We are not gonna work with this.

You haven't published an investigation of the Russian journalists killed in the Central African Republic. You said there is new information about this incident. When do you want to publish your findings?

This really depends of what we will be doing at stage two [of the investigation], and if we will be doing stage two at all because the publication of some sort of information right now might make investigation harder.

Would you like to stay in Berlin? With all the creative freedom here you can do a lot of political actionism...

Actionism is a language which is used first of all in Russia, because of the specifics of our political reality. Here in the West are billions of possibilities of self expression — you can enter politics, you can change something, do creative statements. Our actionism is a result of the lack of possibilities for self expression in Russia — in the West there a lot of them.

Pyotr Verzilov is a member of the Russian protest group Pussy Riot. He fell ill in Moscow two weeks ago and was flown to Germany for urgent treatment. He was released from a hospital in Berlin on Wednesday.