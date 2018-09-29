WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal district judge in Washington says a group of nearly 200 Democratic senators and representatives has legal standing to sue President Donald Trump to prove he violated the U.S. Constitution's emoluments provision banning the acceptance of gifts from foreign interests.

The ruling by Judge Emmet G. Sullivan is the second decision by a federal court advancing such constitutional lawsuits against the president. A federal judge in Maryland ruled in July that a similar lawsuit against Trump by attorneys general for Maryland and the District of Columbia could proceed, but it only covered Trump's earnings from his hotel in Washington.

To allow the lawsuit to proceed, Sullivan said he would "accept as true the allegations that the President has accepted prohibited foreign emoluments without seeking the consent of Congress."