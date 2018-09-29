  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/09/29 05:41
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Wolverhampton 1, Leicester 3

Burton Albion 2, Burnley 1

Oxford United 0, Man City 3

Millwall 1, Fulham 3

Blackpool 2, QPR 0

Preston 5, Middlesbrough 6

Wycombe 3, Norwich 4

Bournemouth 3, Blackburn 2

Man United 9, Derby 10

West Brom 0, Crystal Palace 3

Wednesday's Matches

Liverpool 1, Chelsea 2

Arsenal 3, Brentford 1

Nottingham Forest 3, Stoke 2

West Ham 8, Macclesfield Town 0

Tottenham 6, Watford 4

Tuesday's Match

Everton vs. Southampton

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

West Ham vs. Man United

Man City vs. Brighton

Huddersfield vs. Tottenham

Everton vs. Fulham

Newcastle vs. Leicester

Wolverhampton vs. Southampton

Arsenal vs. Watford

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Sunday's Match

Cardiff vs. Burnley

Monday's Match

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

England Championship
Friday's Matches

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Leeds 1

Bristol City 1, Aston Villa 1

Saturday's Matches

Birmingham vs. Ipswich

Norwich vs. Wigan

Brentford vs. Reading

Blackburn vs. Nottingham Forest

Millwall vs. Sheffield United

Preston vs. West Brom

Bolton vs. Derby

Swansea vs. QPR

Hull vs. Middlesbrough

Rotherham vs. Stoke

Tuesday's Matches

Ipswich vs. Middlesbrough

Brentford vs. Birmingham

Hull vs. Leeds

Aston Villa vs. Preston

Wigan vs. Swansea

Stoke vs. Bolton

Reading vs. QPR

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Coventry vs. Sunderland

Fleetwood Town vs. Barnsley

AFC Wimbledon vs. Oxford United

Burton Albion vs. Scunthorpe

Plymouth vs. Doncaster

Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham

Wycombe vs. Southend

Rochdale vs. Portsmouth

Bradford vs. Bristol Rovers

Luton Town vs. Charlton

Walsall vs. Accrington Stanley

Peterborough vs. Blackpool

Tuesday's Matches

Burton Albion vs. Southend

Scunthorpe vs. Charlton

Barnsley vs. Plymouth

Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster

Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe

Sunderland vs. Peterborough

Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers

AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford

Coventry vs. Portsmouth

Walsall vs. Shrewsbury

Oxford United vs. Luton Town

England League Two
Tuesday's Match

Yeovil 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Saturday's Matches

Crawley Town vs. Yeovil

Port Vale vs. Exeter

Macclesfield Town vs. Forest Green Rovers

Mansfield Town vs. Northampton

Cheltenham vs. Lincoln City

Carlisle vs. Stevenage

Colchester vs. Bury

Newport County vs. Cambridge United

Notts County vs. Crewe

Swindon vs. Oldham

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Tranmere Rovers

Grimsby Town vs. Morecambe

Tuesday's Matches

Tranmere Rovers vs. Lincoln City

Crewe vs. Swindon

Northampton vs. Bury

Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town

Cambridge United vs. Forest Green Rovers

Newport County vs. Macclesfield Town

Mansfield Town vs. Oldham

Port Vale vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Notts County vs. Crawley Town

Cheltenham vs. Morecambe

Colchester vs. Yeovil

Exeter vs. Stevenage