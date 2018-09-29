BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points Table

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|At Le Golf National
|Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
|Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
|EUROPE 5, UNITED STATES 3
|United States
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Bryson DeChambeau
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Tony Finau
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Rickie Fowler
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|2
|1
|Dustin Johnson
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|2
|1
|Brooks Koepka
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Phil Mickelson
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Patrick Reed
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Webb Simpson
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Jordan Spieth
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|2
|1
|Justin Thomas
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|2
|1
|Bubba Watson
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Tiger Woods
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Europe
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Paul Casey
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2
|2
|Tyrrell Hatton
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Sergio Garcia
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|2
|1
|Francesco Molinari
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2
|2
|Alex Noren
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Ian Poulter
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Jon Rahm
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Justin Rose
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|2
|1
|Henrik Stenson
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1