BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points Table

By  Associated Press
2018/09/29 05:30
BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points Table,0394 Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

Friday
At Le Golf National
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
EUROPE 5, UNITED STATES 3
United States
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Bryson DeChambeau 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Tony Finau 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Rickie Fowler 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Dustin Johnson 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Brooks Koepka 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Phil Mickelson 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Patrick Reed 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Webb Simpson 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Jordan Spieth 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Justin Thomas 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Bubba Watson 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Tiger Woods 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Europe
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Paul Casey 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Tommy Fleetwood 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2
Tyrrell Hatton 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Sergio Garcia 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Rory McIlroy 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Francesco Molinari 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2 2
Alex Noren 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Thorbjorn Olesen 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Ian Poulter 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1
Jon Rahm 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1 0
Justin Rose 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Henrik Stenson 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1 1