FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a North Dakota man accused in the killing of a pregnant woman (all times local):

4 p.m.

A jury in North Dakota has acquitted a man accused of helping to kill a woman whose baby was cut from her womb.

William Hoehn (heyn) was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind of Fargo.

Hoehn's ex-girlfriend, Brooke Crews, pleaded guilty earlier in Greywind's death and is serving life in prison.

Hoehn admitted helping to cover up the crime, but said he knew nothing of the murder plot. He was acquitted Friday.

Crews testified that she never "explicitly" told Hoehn she planned to kill Greywind for her baby. But she said after Hoehn walked in on a bloody scene in the couple's bathroom, he tightened a rope around Greywind's neck.

A coroner couldn't determine whether Greywind died from strangulation or blood loss.

6:50 a.m.

A jury is reconvening for its first full day of deliberations in the trial of a North Dakota man accused in the killing of a pregnant woman whose baby was cut from her womb.

William Hoehn (heyn) is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the August 2017 death of Savanna Greywind. Hoehn's girlfriend, Brooke Crews, is serving a life sentence in the killing.

Hoehn says he knew nothing about Crews' plan to kill their neighbor and take her baby.

Crews was the key witness in Hoehn's trial this week. She said she didn't "explicitly" tell Hoehn what she planned. But, she said, when he came upon her carrying out the killing in the couple's apartment bathroom, he tightened a rope around Greywind's neck to ensure she was dead.