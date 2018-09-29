BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Oct 2057 Down 57 Dec 2082 Down 58 Dec 2115 2136 2053 2057 Down 57 Mar 2141 2159 2079 2082 Down 58 May 2162 2171 2096 2099 Down 56 Jul 2175 2182 2116 2119 Down 55 Sep 2195 2199 2135 2138 Down 55 Dec 2221 2221 2159 2159 Down 57 Mar 2190 2193 2169 2172 Down 60 May 2222 2222 2179 2182 Down 59 Jul 2193 2203 2193 2196 Down 59