CHICAGO (AP) — A decision looms about whether Chicago Officer Jason Van Dyke will testify at trial to defend himself against a murder charge for fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014.

The trial enters its third week Monday. The presiding judge could ask for Van Dyke's decision soon.

Lawyers typically advise clients against testifying, including because it opens them to potentially devastating cross-examination.

But cases involving police often come down to whether officers sincerely they believed their lives were at risks when they fired. So officers are often more likely to testify.

Legal experts differ about it would be wise for Van Dyke to.

His biggest challenge will be countering video evidence. It shows him opening fire as McDonald appears to veer away from police while holding a knife.