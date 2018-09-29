CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — France's leaders are proposing a new international coalition to revive global cooperation that they say is being threatened by countries like the United States and Russia.

Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced the plan Friday while speaking at Harvard University, calling for an alliance of "goodwill powers" that believe in cooperation and share democratic values.

Any nation could join, but the minister says he hopes it would include countries like India, Australia and Japan, along with others in Europe. He says it would go on with or without the U.S.

His speech came days after U.S. President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly that he rejects "the ideology of globalism."

French President Emmanuel Macron countered with calls for greater cooperation and said "nationalism always leads to defeat."