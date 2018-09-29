NEW YORK (AP) — CNN founder Ted Turner still occasionally watches the network he started nearly four decades ago, although he thinks it's a little heavy on politics.

Turner said in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" that airs this weekend that he'd prefer his old network had a more balanced agenda, "but that's just one man's opinion."

Turner hasn't had anything to do with CNN for years. He's 79, and spoke in the CBS interview about his battle with a progressive brain disorder. He has Lewy Body Dementia, and said the main symptoms are exhaustion and forgetfulness.

Turner said he once thought about running for president when he was married to Jane Fonda. He said she told him that if you run for office, you run alone.