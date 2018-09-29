Slovakia's state prosecutor on Friday charged three people with the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova.

The three were among eight people detained in a house raid on Thursday morning. Five others have been released, the prosecutor's office said.

Police said a former investigator and former soldier are among the perpetrators, according to The Slovak Spectator newspaper.

The killings sparked massive protests that forced the resignations of then-Prime Minister Robert Fico and Interior Minister Robert Kalinak as well as the head of the Slovak police, Tibor Gaspar.

Government-mafia nexus

Kuciak and his fiancee were gunned down in February in an attack that Slovak authorities say was likely tied to his reporting on widespread government corruption and ties between politicians and Italian gangsters.

His final story, which was published after his death, exposed links between Slovak officials, mainly from the ruling SMER party, and Italian families with connections to the Calabrian mafia.

The case, which has dragged on for months, has also cast a spotlight on the role of the Slovak police: They have been accused of destroying evidence, lack of transparency and inappropriately investigating Kuciak's peers.

ap/kms (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.