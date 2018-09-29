New cable car to the Matterhorn at the start

In the world of cable cars, Switzerland is a good address. After the world's first rotating cableway "Titlis Rotair", whose gondola rotates 360 degrees during the ride, the "Matterhorn Glacier Ride" cableway is now back at the start with a technical speciality, the three-cable circulating technology (3S). This should make the cable car particularly fast, safe and comfortable.

The route runs at a maximum height of 198 metres over only three supports, the furthest of which are 2,732 metres apart. The 25 cabins, each with 28 heated seats, are barrier-free. The design was created by the studio Pininfarina. Some cabins are even decorated with crystals from the famous Swarowski company.

At 4,478 meters (14,692 ft), the Matterhorn is one of the highest mountains in the Alps. Its striking shape and freestanding position make it a popular photo motif. It was climbed for the first time on 14th July 1865. Thus, the Matterhorn was the last famous 4,000m peak in the Alps that had not yet been conquered. The most famous ascent route is the Hörnligrat.