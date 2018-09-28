HOUSTON (AP) — Anita Hill says one of the things that stood out to her from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's hearing was how his emotional and angry testimony compared to the calm words of the woman accusing him of sexual assault.

Hill gave Senate testimony in 1991 about her allegations of sexual harassment by then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. She spoke Friday in Houston at a gathering of women technologists.

Hill noted that during Thursday's hearing Kavanaugh "was able to express a real anger, an aggression, as well as a lot of emotion."

She said no female Supreme Court candidate "would ever have the license to express (herself) in that way."

Hill says she was impressed with the calm and careful testimony of Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.