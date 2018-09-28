TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reports that authorities have detained three people after they used a photo of Israeli soldiers on a billboard in southern Iran to commemorate the Iran-Iraq war.

The banner shows the backs of three male Israeli soldiers standing on top of a hillside. The original photo had a fourth soldier, a female, whose image was removed.

The image, apparently used by mistake, circulated on Iranian social media and some recognized that the soldiers are Israeli because they carry M-16 rifles, which the Iranian military does not use.

Iran does not recognize Israel and supports militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

The Friday report quotes Ali Salehi, judiciary chief of Shiraz, as saying prosecutors are in the preliminary investigation stage of the case.