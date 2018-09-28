RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian website is reporting that a teenager entered a school and fired on students, leaving two injured.

News portal G1 reported that the shooting happened Friday in the city of Medianeira in the southeastern state of Parana.

A military police spokesman for the state said he was aware of the incident but could not immediately provide details.

G1, citing police at the scene, said the shooter was a 15-year-old boy and had been apprehended. It said two students were injured, and one was in critical condition.

Cell phone video posted on G1 showed students running out of the school.