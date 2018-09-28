WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee has voted to release transcripts from more than 50 interviews it conducted as part of its now-closed investigation into Russian election interference during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Among those to be released are interviews with President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, his longtime spokeswoman, Hope Hicks, and former bodyguard Keith Schiller. The panel also interviewed dozens of others, including Trump campaign advisers and former Obama administration officials.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California says the interview transcripts will now go to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for a declassification review. It's unclear how long that review will take.

Schiff, a Democrat, says the vote to release the transcripts was unanimous but only after Democrats pushed unsuccessfully for Republicans to release additional transcripts that are being withheld.