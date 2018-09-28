All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Detroit 6 6 0 0 12 25 17 Boston 7 5 0 2 12 23 17 Toronto 6 5 1 0 10 22 15 Montreal 6 4 2 0 8 21 16 Tampa Bay 6 3 3 0 6 20 18 Florida 6 3 3 0 6 17 23 Buffalo 6 2 4 0 4 15 20 Ottawa 5 1 4 0 2 8 17 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 7 5 2 0 10 19 15 Carolina 4 4 0 0 8 19 4 N.Y. Rangers 6 3 2 1 7 21 23 Philadelphia 7 3 3 1 7 21 20 Pittsburgh 5 2 2 1 5 18 13 New Jersey 5 1 2 2 4 12 16 Columbus 6 2 4 0 4 13 22 Washington 5 1 3 1 3 10 17 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 5 4 0 1 9 19 12 Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 25 27 St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 12 Nashville 5 2 3 0 4 14 17 Minnesota 6 2 4 0 4 18 16 Colorado 4 1 3 0 2 7 18 Chicago 5 1 4 0 2 15 20 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 9 4 2 3 11 35 34 Edmonton 6 5 1 0 10 30 16 Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 27 14 Arizona 6 3 2 1 7 20 20 San Jose 5 2 2 1 5 23 20 Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 16 23 Los Angeles 6 1 4 1 3 18 27 Vancouver 6 1 5 0 2 10 26

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 2

New Jersey 5, Winnipeg 3

Ottawa 2, Chicago 1

Edmonton 3, Arizona 2, OT

Calgary 4, San Jose 3

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Oshawa, CAN, ON, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Jersey at Bern, 1:30 p.m.