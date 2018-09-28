WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — A slat of wood gave the Americans a most unlikely break and carried them to a 3-1 lead after the opening sessions of the Ryder Cup. Europe's only point was beating Tiger Woods. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 480 words, photos.

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain — China coach Xu Limin spent a few weeks earlier this year at Duke with the women's basketball team, hoping to expand his coaching knowledge. He credits that experience for some of the success his team has had at the World Cup so far. China will face Australia in the quarterfinals Friday. It's the only the third time in the past six world championships that China has made it this far. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 545 words, photos.

SOCHI, Russia — Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time in Friday's first practice session for the Russian Grand Prix, with title rival Lewis Hamilton close behind in third. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 250 words, photos.

JUBA, South Sudan — Clutching the ball with both hands, Gloria Nene charges past opponents and proudly scores a try. The 11-year-old girl traded in Boro Boro, South Sudan's equivalent of dodgeball, for rugby a few months ago and already has decided she wants to go pro. By Sam Mednick. SENT: 660 words, photos.

MADRID — Real Madrid has hit a slump at a bad time. Ahead of the city derby against Atletico Madrid, the team is suddenly struggling after a good start despite Cristiano Ronaldo?s departure. Atletico, meanwhile, has hit its stride following a poor early run. The Madrid rivals meet Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

MADRID — Espanyol can join Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of the Spanish league standings with a win at promoted Rayo Vallecano. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

PARIS — Monaco is struggling for form and has slipped to 18th place. Coach Leonardo Jardim is under pressure and needs a win at sixth-place Saint-Etienne to restore confidence. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2100 GMT.

African soccer countries will elect a new member to the FIFA Council this weekend to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi, an official from Ghana who resigned and is being investigated for receiving a prohibited cash gift. The candidates include Danny Jordaan, the chief organizer of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa whose reputation has been damaged by corruption allegations. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1800 GMT.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Rockies open 1-game lead, Yanks close in on hosting A's. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

