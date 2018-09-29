  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan's Legislative Yuan open to public on Saturday

For National Heritage Day, the Legislative Yuan will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

By  Central News Agency
2018/09/29 07:10

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (CNA) -- As part of National Heritage Day, the Legislative Yuan will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Legislative speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) said Friday.

In a post on his Facebook page, Su welcomed everyone to visit the century-old legislative building, which was completed in 1919 during the Japanese era and originally housed a senior high school for girls.

Visitors are welcome to take a tour of the building but will need to bring identification to enter the premises, he said.

National Heritage Day is celebrated every year in the third week of September.

According to a Legislative Yuan press release, the open house event was originally scheduled for Sept. 15, but had to be postponed until this Saturday as a result of Typhoon Mangkhut. 
Legislative Yuan
National Heritage Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Report: Taiwan should be cautious about making English a 2nd official language
Report: Taiwan should be cautious about making English a 2nd official language
2018/09/16 21:20
Taiwan's Legislative Speaker meets US House speaker, senior lawmakers  
Taiwan's Legislative Speaker meets US House speaker, senior lawmakers  
2018/09/03 10:25
Taiwan's Legislative Speaker attends McCain service 
Taiwan's Legislative Speaker attends McCain service 
2018/09/01 11:18
Two-stroke scooter fans protest ban outside Legislative Yuan
Two-stroke scooter fans protest ban outside Legislative Yuan
2018/06/23 15:46
Taiwan Transitional Justice Promotion Committee likely to be inaugurated by May
Taiwan Transitional Justice Promotion Committee likely to be inaugurated by May
2018/05/08 14:08