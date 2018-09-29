TAIPEI (CNA) -- As part of National Heritage Day, the Legislative Yuan will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Legislative speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) said Friday.



In a post on his Facebook page, Su welcomed everyone to visit the century-old legislative building, which was completed in 1919 during the Japanese era and originally housed a senior high school for girls.



Visitors are welcome to take a tour of the building but will need to bring identification to enter the premises, he said.



National Heritage Day is celebrated every year in the third week of September.



According to a Legislative Yuan press release, the open house event was originally scheduled for Sept. 15, but had to be postponed until this Saturday as a result of Typhoon Mangkhut.