Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 28, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;28;25;A t-storm around;29;25;SW;15;81%;64%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;42;29;Sunny and very warm;40;27;NNE;13;30%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;34;19;Sunny and breezy;32;19;WSW;24;47%;1%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;E;12;59%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler with clearing;15;6;Mostly sunny;16;6;SSW;9;66%;15%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;13;7;Mostly sunny, mild;16;7;NE;6;79%;10%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;SE;13;20%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;4;Sunny and cooler;16;3;SSW;16;51%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, humid;31;24;Mostly sunny and hot;35;25;NNE;22;55%;44%;10

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;20;17;A little rain;22;15;N;15;80%;89%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;15;9;Sun and some clouds;16;8;W;14;61%;25%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;41;23;Sunny and very warm;40;22;NW;12;19%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;32;23;Showery;32;24;NNW;8;74%;93%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A stray t-shower;29;21;ESE;8;67%;77%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;S;8;72%;77%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny;26;18;NE;12;66%;36%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Mostly sunny;22;11;NW;20;35%;3%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;23;9;Partial sunshine;20;6;NNW;16;51%;27%;4

Berlin, Germany;Cooler;16;5;Mostly sunny;15;5;SW;8;52%;11%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;9;Variable cloudiness;19;9;SE;9;69%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;33;18;Clouds and sun;33;17;NW;10;38%;12%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;22;9;Mostly sunny, cooler;15;4;NNE;21;48%;26%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;15;3;Mostly sunny;15;3;E;7;63%;2%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Warmer with sunshine;23;7;Periods of sun;22;9;NE;10;55%;35%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;21;9;A morning shower;17;4;ENE;10;50%;45%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A strong t-storm;22;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;15;SE;13;85%;89%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers and t-storms;32;20;Mainly cloudy;31;19;N;7;37%;43%;12

Busan, South Korea;Periods of sun;23;18;Occasional rain;20;18;ENE;12;83%;91%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;36;24;Sunshine, very hot;39;24;NE;15;23%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;17;11;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;SE;16;53%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;21;A shower or t-storm;27;21;S;6;69%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;E;13;69%;64%;10

Chicago, United States;A p.m. shower or two;18;8;Sun and clouds;15;12;ESE;11;50%;67%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;32;25;Spotty showers;30;24;SSW;9;76%;94%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun;13;7;A shower in the p.m.;12;9;WSW;14;62%;73%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;10;80%;71%;11

Dallas, United States;A shower in the a.m.;28;20;A thunderstorm;29;21;SE;12;71%;56%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;21;A shower in the a.m.;31;21;SSE;17;70%;58%;12

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;NE;9;56%;4%;7

Denver, United States;Sunshine and cooler;15;8;Partly sunny, warmer;31;9;NNW;11;24%;6%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;36;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;N;8;70%;57%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;37;21;Sunny and pleasant;33;21;SE;14;56%;1%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;13;4;Partly sunny;15;8;WSW;17;68%;40%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine;29;11;Sunny and nice;28;11;NE;8;23%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;24;20;Mostly sunny;24;20;ENE;18;80%;2%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy a.m. t-storm;27;24;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;24;ESE;13;60%;44%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;31;16;Mostly sunny;29;14;ESE;13;28%;8%;12

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;E;14;68%;64%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;10;0;Chilly with some sun;9;7;WSW;14;69%;70%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SSE;10;82%;57%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;NNE;13;58%;29%;7

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;29;25;Showers around;30;25;ENE;18;74%;71%;9

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;A t-storm around;30;22;ENE;8;71%;70%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;22;Partly sunny;35;22;NE;11;50%;7%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;21;17;Warmer;24;18;NE;11;77%;72%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;35;23;Some sun;34;24;NE;10;50%;10%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;39;30;Sunny and hot;38;29;NNE;12;44%;1%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;29;14;A t-storm in spots;26;9;ENE;9;50%;56%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;29;10;Sunny and pleasant;28;10;N;7;14%;1%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;W;15;57%;1%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;27;18;Partly sunny, humid;28;19;SW;10;72%;44%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with sunshine;41;28;Sunshine and warm;41;28;SE;12;18%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;19;11;A little a.m. rain;12;2;NNW;12;85%;55%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;N;9;66%;65%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;33;23;Some sun returning;32;22;WNW;10;62%;66%;10

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;Mostly sunny and hot;36;26;SW;8;67%;31%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;ENE;7;76%;69%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;1;A t-storm in spots;16;-1;NE;10;38%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SW;12;77%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;19;15;Partly sunny;19;15;S;13;75%;7%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;Mostly sunny;29;16;NNW;10;58%;3%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;17;5;Mostly sunny;16;6;SW;7;63%;4%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;28;17;Clouds breaking;26;16;SSE;9;67%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;27;22;Partly sunny;28;22;WSW;11;74%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny;29;15;N;5;38%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Afternoon showers;29;27;A downpour;31;26;W;17;71%;93%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;26;ENE;8;65%;64%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;WSW;16;71%;66%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;15;5;Becoming cloudy;14;5;WNW;15;56%;30%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;NNE;8;56%;80%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;ENE;20;68%;57%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A shower;15;4;Sunshine, a shower;10;2;NW;14;71%;47%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower or t-storm;29;25;A morning shower;29;25;S;16;70%;78%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;21;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;15;SSE;17;80%;89%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;19;10;Inc. clouds;16;8;SW;7;66%;27%;4

Moscow, Russia;A little rain;15;3;Cloudy;10;-1;NNW;12;59%;13%;1

Mumbai, India;Turning cloudy;33;28;Partly sunny;34;28;N;8;68%;44%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;26;14;Clouds and sun;27;13;ENE;13;52%;11%;10

New York, United States;Heavy morning rain;19;14;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;13;NNW;11;56%;5%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;Warm with sunshine;33;22;NW;14;48%;16%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and very warm;23;10;Cooler;14;8;SSW;23;57%;42%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Rain, becoming heavy;21;19;NNE;16;80%;95%;1

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;12;1;Periods of sun;11;6;SSW;13;68%;36%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Nice with some sun;20;8;Plenty of clouds;15;5;SW;13;70%;15%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;Decreasing clouds;29;25;ESE;19;70%;72%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NW;10;80%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;ENE;12;67%;59%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny;21;7;Mostly sunny;18;4;ENE;12;45%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;More sun than clouds;23;14;Morning showers;25;14;E;21;53%;84%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SW;7;76%;77%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Clouds and sun;30;22;SE;27;58%;9%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ENE;8;54%;65%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasing clouds;20;4;Sunshine and cooler;14;2;ESE;8;48%;2%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun, pleasant;24;13;A morning shower;23;12;SSE;8;66%;80%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;21;9;A little p.m. rain;22;12;NW;17;53%;66%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;31;18;Mostly sunny;28;19;S;10;65%;13%;6

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;A shower or two;29;24;ESE;15;73%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy with rain;9;5;A morning shower;7;-2;N;18;74%;41%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower;13;6;A stray shower;12;6;SW;12;68%;67%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;25;22;A t-storm around;26;22;E;12;78%;63%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;40;24;Sunny and very warm;39;24;WNW;9;11%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Mostly sunny;27;13;NE;7;49%;7%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;9;2;Sunshine and chilly;9;5;SW;16;56%;52%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;19;14;Mostly cloudy;20;15;SW;16;74%;28%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;17;ENE;7;76%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;30;25;Stormy;29;25;ESE;19;82%;93%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;N;8;92%;83%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;27;10;Sunny and pleasant;27;10;ENE;14;19%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;20;10;Cooler with rain;16;8;SW;7;70%;88%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;N;14;86%;90%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;14;Mostly sunny, warm;31;14;NNW;7;50%;4%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warm;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;SSW;8;63%;33%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;23;13;Plenty of sunshine;26;14;S;7;57%;4%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;NNW;21;63%;25%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;33;26;Clouds and sun, warm;33;27;ESE;11;64%;32%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;21;5;Partly sunny;20;6;WSW;8;45%;44%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Wind and rain;28;26;A little rain;30;25;E;17;75%;84%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;1;Partly sunny;11;8;SW;13;55%;55%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;27;14;Partly sunny, cooler;19;11;SSE;27;45%;15%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;28;24;Occasional rain;26;21;NW;13;79%;71%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Some sun, a shower;10;4;A stray shower;10;7;SSW;14;63%;78%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;29;14;Plenty of sun;29;14;ENE;10;30%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Inc. clouds;19;14;Decreasing clouds;24;13;N;9;63%;30%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;27;18;Sunny and nice;29;18;E;10;23%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;31;22;Sunny and very warm;33;25;NNE;12;44%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Warmer with some sun;29;13;Partial sunshine;30;12;ENE;6;35%;12%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;25;18;Rain;22;19;N;9;82%;96%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;20;10;Clouds and sun;15;8;NW;17;63%;9%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Couple of t-storms;24;20;A passing shower;26;20;W;19;54%;66%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;26;17;Mostly sunny;27;18;WSW;19;55%;4%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers of rain/snow;4;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;6;-5;NNW;15;68%;75%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;17;11;ENE;9;45%;63%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine, pleasant;25;8;Partly sunny, cooler;15;4;NE;13;39%;27%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing, showers;34;24;A t-storm around;32;24;S;8;67%;74%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower;14;2;Mostly sunny;12;3;W;12;63%;11%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;20;4;Mostly sunny;14;3;WSW;10;60%;3%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;14;10;Sunny and breezy;15;12;NW;34;62%;6%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;33;25;A t-storm or two;34;26;WSW;7;74%;70%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;27;12;Mostly sunny;27;12;ENE;5;42%;17%;5

_____

